ETV Bharat / business

Explained | What Is PPF And Its Benefits: Check Interest Rates, Tenure, Tax Rebate

New Delhi: Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of the very popular long-term savings schemes in India. Crores of people have opened PPF accounts with the authorised banks and Post Office to ensure their future is financially stable. The savings plan is considered stable and secure because the central government controls it and assures fixed returns as it is not a market-linked scheme. The scheme targets individuals with a low risk appetite. In a PPF scheme, the money is deposited every month and interest is compounded. With PPF investments, depositors can diversify their financial and investment portfolios as it provides stable annual returns on investment.

PPF Tenure

The government rules state that a PPF account will have a 15-year lock-in period on investment. The depositor has the option to extend the tenure by 5 years with future deposits after the PPF lock-in period ends. The account matures upon completion of 15 full financial years from the end of the year in which the account was opened.

Joint accounts cannot be opened in the PPF scheme. The banks and Post Office allow individuals to open an account by cash/cheque. Notably, the date the cheque is realized in the government account is considered the account opening date. The Public Provident Fund nomination facility is available at the time of opening and also after the account is opened. The PPF account holder is allowed to open another account in the name of minors, subject to the maximum investment limit across all accounts.

For a PPF account, the minimum deposit is Rs 500/- and the maximum deposit is Rs 1,50,000/- in a financial year. The account holder can make investments on a lump sum or installment basis. However, an individual is eligible for only 12 yearly installment payments into a PPF account.

PPF Withdrawal

Withdrawal facility is allowed every year after 5 years, excluding the year of account opening. Depositors are allowed to make a partial withdrawal in case of emergencies. According to the rules, up to 50 per cent of the total balance can be withdrawn in one transaction each financial year succeeding the 4th year.