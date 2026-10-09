What is PERM? How does it impact Indian IT firms? What happens to Indian job seekers? Everything you need to know
Indian IT companies say they have reduced dependence on PERM but suspensions could add to immigration woes for Indian techies
Published : October 9, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
New Delhi: On October 8, the US government suspended eight companies, comprising Microsoft, Adobe, Cognizant, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Capgemini, from the PERM (Program Electronic Review Management) programme, which means they cannot fie any fresh applications.Pending applications will not be processed.Their employees who are depednent on a employer-sponsored Green Card -- for long term residence and work in the US -- will be immediately impacted. Her's everything you know about the programme and its implications for employers and employees.
What the PERM Program?
PERM is the US Department of Labor's permanent labor certification process — the mandatory first step for most employer-sponsored employment-based green cards (EB-2 and EB-3 categories). It requires the employer, not the worker, to prove to the DOL that (a) there are no able, willing, qualified, and available US workers for the position, and (b) hiring a foreign worker will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed Americans.
How does it work?
The process has three stages:
1. Prevailing Wage Determination (PWD) – The DOL sets the minimum lawful wage for the role based on occupation and geography. PWDs were taking 4–6 months even before recent disruptions.
2.Recruitment/labor market test – The employer must advertise the job and run prescribed recruitment (generally a 30-day posting plus Sunday newspaper ads, state workforce registration, etc.) within a 180-day filing window.
3.PERM filing – The DOL certifies or denies. Certification lets the employer file Form I-140 with US Customs and Immigration Service. The PERM filing date becomes the worker's 'priority date' — their place in the green-card queue. This is critical for Indians, since they face a country cap as well. Currently, India's cap is 9,800. The quota for the 2025-26 US financial year was exhausted in May. The fresh quota started on October 1, when the current US government fiscal year began.
What is the scale of the programme? How many applications are filed?
In US FY2025, 117,849 PERM applications were filed. 138,093 were certified and 3,404 applications denied. Software developers accounted for 31,415 cases, the largest share. Microsoft alone filed 3,153 PERM labor certifications in FY2025, making it the single largest PERM sponsor that year.
How does it impact Indians?
Indian citizens receive over 70% of approved H-1B visas every year. India's EB-2 category was “unavailable” for final action. The EB-3 petitions had been processed till January 1, 2014, so the waiting period is over a decade at the moment.
What are the implications for US Tech Firms?
1. Since recruitment has a 180-day validity window, applications caught mid-suspension may require to go through the whole process again, adding 6–12+ months to an already 15–17-month process.This effectively halts the green card piepline.
2. Employees whose PERM hasn't started lose their place in line, effectively forcing many to return. US employers risk losing the quality talentthe programme was originally created to attract.
3. With US Vice President JD Vance openly accusing US tech majors of being the “worst offenders”, these companies are likely to face increased regulatory scrutiny.
What does Microsoft say?
Microsoft has stated that roughly 80% of its 6,000-odd H-1B filings last fiscal year were extensions for people already employed there, and that most of its US workforce is American
What are the implications for Indian IT Majors?
Limited impact in the short term. TCS has said its PERM applications were in "single digits" over the past two years, and has said it plans to hire 15,000 additional US employees over five years.
Nasscom has stated that the number of employees transitioning from H-1B to permanent residency via PERM at Indian firms is "relatively limited” and that dependence on H-1B has been steadily declining for years.
But the real impact will be on business models. The ban could force more on-shore delivery of service contracts to US clients, increasing costs.
The systematic dismantling of the H1B Vusa-Green Card pipeline is part of a larger strategic push to limit offshoring and forcing US companies to contracttheir work locally.
Their existing business operations in US could also be impacted as other US tech majors look to hire talent locally, including from US IT firms operating in US. They could potentially impact senior professionals key to maintaining their business in the US.
Who is at most risk?
Early or mid-career Indian professionals whose PERM process hasn't started, as well as those nearing the end of their H1B Visa tenure. Students looking to immigrate via an OPT visa after US studies are also likely to be impacted by the proposed $70,000 fee on such visas, although this is only indirectly connected to PERM.
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