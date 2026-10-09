ETV Bharat / business

What is PERM? How does it impact Indian IT firms? What happens to Indian job seekers? Everything you need to know

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella with US President Donald Trump. The suspension of the PERM process will hit US IT majors like Microsoft hard. ( FFILE )

New Delhi: On October 8, the US government suspended eight companies, comprising Microsoft, Adobe, Cognizant, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Capgemini, from the PERM (Program Electronic Review Management) programme, which means they cannot fie any fresh applications.Pending applications will not be processed.Their employees who are depednent on a employer-sponsored Green Card -- for long term residence and work in the US -- will be immediately impacted. Her's everything you know about the programme and its implications for employers and employees.

What the PERM Program?

PERM is the US Department of Labor's permanent labor certification process — the mandatory first step for most employer-sponsored employment-based green cards (EB-2 and EB-3 categories). It requires the employer, not the worker, to prove to the DOL that (a) there are no able, willing, qualified, and available US workers for the position, and (b) hiring a foreign worker will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed Americans.

How does it work?

The process has three stages:

1. Prevailing Wage Determination (PWD) – The DOL sets the minimum lawful wage for the role based on occupation and geography. PWDs were taking 4–6 months even before recent disruptions.

2.Recruitment/labor market test – The employer must advertise the job and run prescribed recruitment (generally a 30-day posting plus Sunday newspaper ads, state workforce registration, etc.) within a 180-day filing window.

3.PERM filing – The DOL certifies or denies. Certification lets the employer file Form I-140 with US Customs and Immigration Service. The PERM filing date becomes the worker's 'priority date' — their place in the green-card queue. This is critical for Indians, since they face a country cap as well. Currently, India's cap is 9,800. The quota for the 2025-26 US financial year was exhausted in May. The fresh quota started on October 1, when the current US government fiscal year began.

What is the scale of the programme? How many applications are filed?

In US FY2025, 117,849 PERM applications were filed. 138,093 were certified and 3,404 applications denied. Software developers accounted for 31,415 cases, the largest share. Microsoft alone filed 3,153 PERM labor certifications in FY2025, making it the single largest PERM sponsor that year.

How does it impact Indians?

Indian citizens receive over 70% of approved H-1B visas every year. India's EB-2 category was “unavailable” for final action. The EB-3 petitions had been processed till January 1, 2014, so the waiting period is over a decade at the moment.

What are the implications for US Tech Firms?

1. Since recruitment has a 180-day validity window, applications caught mid-suspension may require to go through the whole process again, adding 6–12+ months to an already 15–17-month process.This effectively halts the green card piepline. 2. Employees whose PERM hasn't started lose their place in line, effectively forcing many to return. US employers risk losing the quality talentthe programme was originally created to attract. 3. With US Vice President JD Vance openly accusing US tech majors of being the “worst offenders”, these companies are likely to face increased regulatory scrutiny. What does Microsoft say? Microsoft has stated that roughly 80% of its 6,000-odd H-1B filings last fiscal year were extensions for people already employed there, and that most of its US workforce is American What are the implications for Indian IT Majors?