What Are NEFT Payments? Maximum Amount You Can Transfer, Charges, Time Limit Details
This article details NEFT money transfer rules such as daily transaction limit, bank charges and how long funds take to reach.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
New Delhi: National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) has become a very popular mode for carrying out financial transactions. People use NEFT for several payments such as big ticket payments, loan EMIs, etc. In this article, we inform about the maximum amount that can be transferred via NEFT in a single day, the charges levied by banks on such payments, and the time it takes for the funds to reach the recipient's account.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has established clear guidelines regarding NEFT, which every bank customer should know. The central banking authority introduced the NEFT System to provide an efficient, safe, secure, economical, reliable and expeditious electronic funds transfer system throughout India 24x7.
NEFT Charges
No charges are levied for inward transactions. The RBI's directions call for no charges from savings bank account holders for NEFT funds transfers initiated online. This was done to push more people towards digital retail payments.
The RBI has set the maximum charges which originating bank can levy from its customers for other outward transactions, if they so desire:
- For transactions up to Rs 10,000: Not exceeding Rs 2.50 (+ Applicable GST)
- For transactions above Rs 10,000 up to Rs 1 lakh: Not exceeding Rs 5 (+ Applicable GST)
- For transactions above Rs 1 lakh and up to Rs 2 lakhs: Not exceeding Rs 15 (+ Applicable GST)
- For transactions above Rs 2 lakhs: Not exceeding Rs 25 (+ Applicable GST)
NEFT transfers maximum limit
The RBI has mentioned in its guidelines that there is no maximum limit for transferring funds via NEFT. However, individual banks are free to set their own transaction limits for customers based on their internal risk assessment, subject to approval from their respective boards.
A bank customer can easily send amounts exceeding Rs 50,000. However, a member bank may place amount limits based on its own risk perception with the approval of its Board. Lenders are authorised to set different limits for NEFT transactions for net banking, mobile apps, or at a bank branch.
An individual who does not have a bank account can transfer money to a beneficiary who has one via NEFT. The person needs to deposit cash at the nearest NEFT-enabled branch of any bank, submitting details such as complete address, telephone number, etc. However, there is a restriction of a maximum of Rs 50,000 per transaction.
NEFT service is available online 24/7, including Saturdays, Sundays, and bank holidays. NEFT transactions are processed in half-hourly batches. RBI rules state that funds transferred via NEFT should reach the beneficiary's account within two hours of settlement.
Besides bank-to-bank transfers, NEFT can also be used to make payments for credit cards, loan EMI repayments, and receipt of inward foreign exchange remittances. This facility also supports one-way fund transfers from India to Nepal.
NEFT system advantages
- The facility is available round the clock, i.e., on a 24x7x365 basis.
- NEFT payment mode is considered safe and secure.
- Transfers can be made across the country.
- An individual can send a large amount using internet banking.
- No levy of charges by RBI from banks.
- There are no charges for savings bank account customers for online NEFT transactions.
- The RBI has capped transaction charges.
- NEFT is available for one-way funds transfers from India to Nepal.
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