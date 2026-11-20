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What Are NEFT Payments? Maximum Amount You Can Transfer, Charges, Time Limit Details

What are NEFT payments? ( IANS )

New Delhi: National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) has become a very popular mode for carrying out financial transactions. People use NEFT for several payments such as big ticket payments, loan EMIs, etc. In this article, we inform about the maximum amount that can be transferred via NEFT in a single day, the charges levied by banks on such payments, and the time it takes for the funds to reach the recipient's account.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has established clear guidelines regarding NEFT, which every bank customer should know. The central banking authority introduced the NEFT System to provide an efficient, safe, secure, economical, reliable and expeditious electronic funds transfer system throughout India 24x7.

NEFT Charges No charges are levied for inward transactions. The RBI's directions call for no charges from savings bank account holders for NEFT funds transfers initiated online. This was done to push more people towards digital retail payments. The RBI has set the maximum charges which originating bank can levy from its customers for other outward transactions, if they so desire: For transactions up to Rs 10,000: Not exceeding Rs 2.50 (+ Applicable GST)

For transactions above Rs 10,000 up to Rs 1 lakh: Not exceeding Rs 5 (+ Applicable GST)

For transactions above Rs 1 lakh and up to Rs 2 lakhs: Not exceeding Rs 15 (+ Applicable GST)

For transactions above Rs 2 lakhs: Not exceeding Rs 25 (+ Applicable GST) NEFT transfers maximum limit The RBI has mentioned in its guidelines that there is no maximum limit for transferring funds via NEFT. However, individual banks are free to set their own transaction limits for customers based on their internal risk assessment, subject to approval from their respective boards.