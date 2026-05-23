ETV Bharat / business

West Asia Crisis Hurts Malda Mango Exports Too, Farmers Look To Europe And US Markets

Malda: The ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia have begun affecting mango growers in West Bengal's Malda district, with exporters and farmers expressing concern over the sharp decline in orders from the Gulf nations that traditionally form one of the largest overseas markets for the district's famous mangoes.

Known across India and abroad for its premium mango varieties, Malda remains the country's leading mango-producing district. However, growers say this season has brought fresh uncertainty as export demand from key buyers in Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and the UAE has weakened significantly amid the continuing regional instability linked to the Hormuz crisis and broader West Asia tensions.

Officials said mango cultivation this year has marginally reduced to around 31,200 hectares compared to 31,836 hectares last year. Production is also expected to decline from nearly 3.75 lakh metric tonnes last season to around 3 lakh metric tonnes this year due to uneven flowering and climatic conditions.

Despite the setback in Gulf exports, fresh orders from Europe and renewed interest from the United States have offered some hope to growers and exporters. Countries such as Italy, Germany, Belgium, England, Sweden and New Zealand have already placed orders for Malda mangoes this season.

Officials from the Horticulture Department said exporters are now aggressively exploring alternative international markets to offset losses from the Gulf countries. Deputy Director of Horticulture Samanta Layek said exporters from the district have begun working directly with farmers cultivating export-quality mangoes using scientific and organic farming methods.

"Demand from several European countries has increased this year. We are also receiving interest from the United States. However, exports to the US require vapour heat treatment facilities, which are currently unavailable in Malda," he told ETV Bharat.