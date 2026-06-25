ETV Bharat / business

West Asia Peace Deal Eases Pressure On India Inc's Profit Impact: Report

This picture taken from a position in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel, near the Israel-Lebanon border on June 17, 2026, shows destroyed buildings and smoke billowing in the distance behind the medieval Beaufort Castle (L) in southern Lebanon, known locally as Qalaat al-Shaqif or Shaqif Arnoun, that was captured by Israeli forces last month ( AFP )

New Delhi: The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following a tenuous US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU), if enduring, can materially ease the profitability pressure on India Inc for the rest of this fiscal year versus what was envisaged earlier, a report said on Thursday.

"Energy markets have responded swiftly to the respite, with crude prices softening. However, the availability of crucial inputs such as gas and urea is expected to improve only gradually as structural supply-side disruptions that occurred during the conflict are sorted," Crisil said in a report.

At present, it said, the number of ships transiting the Strait is well below the pre-conflict levels.

If the truce holds and there are no further disruptions, our assessment of 34 sectors exposed to the conflict indicates the impact on operating margins will be contained at 100 basis points (to ~11 per cent this fiscal from ~12 per cent expected prior to the conflict), it said.

"Earlier, assuming a prolonged conflict and closure of the Strait, we had pencilled in an impact of 200 bps," it said.

Further, demand conditions remain underpinned by government-led infrastructure spending and expectations of steady consumption, it said.