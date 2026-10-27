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West Asia Crisis Cost Govt Rs 1.35 Lakh Crore So Far, Spending Cuts Unlikely: ICRA Chief Economist

A tanker passing the Strait of Hormuz. The West Asia conflict has placed a heavy burden on government finances ( File )

By ANI 3 Min Read

Mumbai: The West Asia crisis could have a fiscal impact of around Rs 1.35 lakh crore on the government so far, but the Centre may be able to absorb this pressure through routine expenditure savings without cutting spending, Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA, told ANI in an exclusive interview.

Nayar said higher allocations for fertiliser and LPG subsidies, along with lower-than-budgeted excise duty collections following excise cuts, could add to the pressure on government finances.

Some impact could also come from direct taxes and dividends from oil marketing companies. However, she said these pressures could be partly offset by higher-than-expected customs duty collections from gold and silver imports and savings in government expenditure. "Net net, we think that the fiscal impact will be around Rs 1.35 lakh crore," Nayar said. She noted that actual government spending had been below budget estimates in recent years, providing room to absorb the additional costs. "So hopefully there will not need to be any undue expenditure tightening this year to be able to take care of the crisis," she said. Nayar cautioned, however, that the estimate was based on the current situation and could change if the West Asia crisis continued for longer or its economic impact increased. The fiscal outlook comes as the Union Budget for 2026-27 targets a fiscal deficit of 4.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), according to the government's official Budget documents. The government has also estimated its debt-to-GDP ratio at 55.6 per cent for 2026-27.