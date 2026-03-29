ETV Bharat / business

West Asia Crisis: CII Outlines 12 Point Industry Agenda; Commends Govt Response

New Delhi: Industry body CII on Sunday commended the government for its "swift, coordinated and well-calibrated response" to the disruptions arising from the West Asia crisis, and laid out a 12-point agenda for India Inc to complement these efforts.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said while the policy response has mitigated immediate risks, the evolving situation requires continued coordination between the government and industry. "The policy approach has correctly focused on maintaining production continuity and supporting viable enterprises," Banerjee noted.

"The next phase requires industry to build on this foundation with practical and responsible actions." Banerjee emphasised that the government's response has been timely, measured and reassuring. It reflects a whole of government approach that has focused on keeping supply chains functional, supporting exporters, protecting households and maintaining macroeconomic stability. Industry deeply appreciates both the intent and the execution.

He added that "these measures have helped contain inflationary pressures, sustain industrial activity and preserve confidence at a time of global uncertainty, while also supporting jobs and livelihoods across sectors." CII observed that the present situation represents a supply side disruption, with pressures transmitted through energy costs, logistics and working capital cycles.

The industry lobby has outlined a set of actions that the industry may consider in the current context. One, the industry may work with the government in building strategic reserves and buffer mechanisms for critical raw materials, fuels and intermediate goods. Collaborative approaches to stockholding, shared infrastructure and improved data visibility can significantly strengthen national preparedness against future disruptions.

Two, companies may endeavour to maintain price stability by ensuring that the benefits of stable fuel prices and moderated logistics costs are transmitted to end consumers and downstream partners. This will support inflation management and reinforce industry credibility.

Three, companies may strengthen supply chain resilience by identifying alternative sourcing corridors, diversifying vendor bases and building calibrated inventory buffers for critical inputs. This will reduce exposure to disruptions arising from concentrated maritime routes.