West Asia Conflict Puts India’s $11.8 Billion Agri Exports Under Stress

By Saurabh Shukla



New Delhi: India’s growing agricultural trade with West Asia is facing a new test as tension in the region escalate. The Gulf has emerged as one of the largest destinations for Indian food exports. It from rice and bananas to meat and spices. While the conflict has raised concerns about supply chains and shipping routes, policymakers believe the risks remain manageable for now.



According to a report prepared by Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), in 2025 India exported about 11.8 billion dollar of agricultural and food products to West Asia. This is accounted for 21.8 per cent of country's total exports in this sector. The Gulf region’s geographic proximity and large expatriate Indian population have historically made it a natural market for India’s food exports.

However the conflict in the region is disrupting shipping routes, raising insurance costs and creating uncertainty in logistics. Because many Indian farm products depend heavily on Gulf markets continued disruption could directly affect farmers food processors and exporters across several Indian states.



Hormuz Risk to Agri Exports



According to Founder of GTRI Ajay Srivastava, India’s agricultural exports have developed a deep dependence on West Asian markets over the past decade, particularly for products such as rice, bananas, spices, meat and dairy products. In 2025 alone, India exported nearly $11.8 billion worth of agricultural and food products to the region, accounting for more than one-fifth of the country’s total agri exports.



He stressed that the data also show the level of risk varies sharply across products. Some exports such as sheep and goat meat, fresh beef, bananas, copra and certain spices account for more than 70 per cent of the shipments to West Asia, making them extremely vulnerable if trade flows are disrupted. Others, including dairy products, beverages, tea and several edible oils, also depend heavily on Gulf demand. According to Srivastava, if instability around the Strait of Hormuz persists, the impact could ripple through India’s agricultural economy, highlighting the need for exporters to diversify markets and reduce excessive dependence on a single region.



NITI Aayog Says



While policymakers hold differing views but remain optimistic that the ill effects of the conflict will be minimal and manageable. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Member NITI Aayog and renowned agricultural economist Ramesh Chand said that the current tensions in West Asia are likely to have only a temporary impact on agricultural exports.

According to him, Gulf countries are heavily dependent on India for food supplies much like India depends on the region for crude oil and petroleum products. In fact many of these countries have almost zero self sufficiency in food production. They may be able to rely on reserves for a short period but not for long which means food supplies from countries like India remain crucial, he noted.



He believes the current situation is unlikely to disrupt trade for an extended period. Even if certain routes face difficulties alternative shipping routes are available. For instance exports can also move through Saudi Arabia and the western sea routes so it is not absolutely necessary to rely only on the Hormuz passage. While that route is particularly critical for oil shipments and refinery linked trade food exports have more flexibility in terms of logistics.



Chand also pointed out that Iran has indicated that India is not on its list of hostile countries. India has traditionally maintained balanced relations in the region. While its ties with Israel are strong, that does not mean its relations with Iran are poor. Because of this neutral and pragmatic diplomatic approach. He also believes India’s food exports to the region should not face any major disruption.



India’s farm trade with Gulf



According to reports, India exported 7.48 billion dollar of cereals, fruits, vegetables and spices to West Asia in 2025. This region is accounting for 29.2 per cent of India’s global exports in this category. Key shipments include rice, bananas, onions and vegetables, pulses, nuts, coffee, tea and a wide range of spices. Banana exports reached 396.5 mn dollar, with 79.6 per cent of India’s total banana exports going to West Asia, making growers in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat particularly exposed.



Data suggest that exports of onions and garlic totaled 111 mn dollar, while other vegetables reached 91.5 million dollar, with the region accounting for 26.9 per cent and 50.8 per cent of India’s exports of these products respectively. Rice faces the largest potential impact, with India exporting 4.43 billion dollar worth of rice to West Asia, accounting for 36.7 per cent of its global rice exports and making Gulf markets crucial for producers in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.



Besides, spices and plantation crops are also closely tied to regional demand. Nutmeg, mace and cardamom exports totaled 295.5 mn dolalr with 70.5 per cent shipped to West Asia. Exports of spice seeds such as cumin and coriander reached 163 mn dollar, while ginger and turmeric totalled 173 mn dollar, with about 23 per cent of India’s exports of these products going to the region, supporting farmers in Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Plantation crops show similar links, with India exporting 240.7 mn dollar of coffee and 410.1 mn dollar of tea to West Asia, accounting for 17.7 per cent and 44.1 per cent of India’s exports respectively and supporting producers in Karnataka, Kerala, Assam and West Bengal.



Meat, Seafood and Dairy

