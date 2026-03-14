West Asia Conflict May Push Up Construction Costs In India: Expert
The expert said that construction costs, which have already risen in recent years, are likely to increase further due to the geopolitical tensions
Published : March 14, 2026 at 10:54 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, an industry expert on Saturday said the situation is no longer only a theoretical concern but has evolved into a multi-fold challenge for the Indian real estate sector.
The expert said that construction costs, which have already risen in recent years, are likely to increase further due to the geopolitical tensions in the region.
The words have come amid reports that the conflict could disrupt the supply of key construction materials such as bitumen, petrochemical products, aluminium and steel intermediates, many of which rely on supply chains from Gulf countries. Rising crude oil prices, along with higher shipping and insurance costs, may further push up input costs.
According to the Global Trade Research Initiative, India imported goods worth $98.7 billion (approx Rs 8.1 lakh crore) from West Asia in 2025. This makes the region a crucial supplier of energy, fertilisers and industrial inputs.
A recent report by the Global Trade Research Initiative showed that more than 60 per cent of India’s imports of limestone, sulphur and gypsum come from West Asia. As a result, industries such as construction, fertilisers and chemicals could face potential shortages if the conflict disrupts supply routes.
India’s construction sector, in particular, depends heavily on mineral imports from the region. The report noted that India imported $483 million worth of limestone from West Asia, accounting for 68.5 per cent of its total limestone imports. Limestone is a key raw material used in cement production, which means any shortage could push up cement prices and delay infrastructure projects.
The report also stated that India imported $420 million worth of sulphur from West Asia, representing 65.8 per cent of its total imports. In addition, the country imported $129 million worth of gypsum, which accounted for 62.1 per cent of total gypsum imports. Gypsum is widely used in cement manufacturing and construction materials.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group, said the conflict in West Asia is posing a serious challenge to India’s real estate sector.
"The conflict in West Asia is no longer just a theoretical threat. It has become a complicated, multi-pronged challenge for the Indian real estate market," Puri said.
He explained that the Strait of Hormuz is a crucial maritime route through which nearly 20 per cent of the world’s oil and a significant portion of construction materials are transported.
"With restrictions on regular commercial freight vessels in the region, ships carrying critical construction materials such as bitumen, steel and aluminium are being rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope, which adds about 10 to 15 days to shipping timelines," he said.
Puri said that Indian real estate developers who depend on imported materials may now have to maintain larger “just-in-case” inventories to avoid disruptions, which would increase costs. In addition, shipping companies have introduced conflict-related surcharges amidst rising insurance rates for Gulf shipping routes.
He added that construction costs have already increased by nearly 40 per cent over the past five years, and the ongoing conflict could push them even higher.
"The prices of aluminium, steel and cement often rise alongside fuel prices. Aluminium is particularly vulnerable because much of the smelting capacity is located in the Gulf region," Puri said.
He also pointed out that the prices of bitumen and other petroleum-based raw materials have surged as well, which is affecting the profitability of infrastructure and township projects.
According to Puri, the luxury housing segment could also get impacted because it relies on imported materials such as Italian marble and other high-end branded construction products.
"A disruption in shipping could lead to shortages of these materials, forcing developers to source them from alternative markets at much higher costs," he said.
Puri added, "The industry must prepare for a prolonged conflict scenario where execution efficiency and greater reliance on local sourcing become essential safeguards against global volatility."
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