ETV Bharat / business

West Asia Conflict May Push Up Construction Costs In India: Expert

File - : Women labourers work at a construction site on the eve of International Women’s Day in Balurghat, Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal ( IANS )

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, an industry expert on Saturday said the situation is no longer only a theoretical concern but has evolved into a multi-fold challenge for the Indian real estate sector.

The expert said that construction costs, which have already risen in recent years, are likely to increase further due to the geopolitical tensions in the region.

The words have come amid reports that the conflict could disrupt the supply of key construction materials such as bitumen, petrochemical products, aluminium and steel intermediates, many of which rely on supply chains from Gulf countries. Rising crude oil prices, along with higher shipping and insurance costs, may further push up input costs.

According to the Global Trade Research Initiative, India imported goods worth $98.7 billion (approx Rs 8.1 lakh crore) from West Asia in 2025. This makes the region a crucial supplier of energy, fertilisers and industrial inputs.

A recent report by the Global Trade Research Initiative showed that more than 60 per cent of India’s imports of limestone, sulphur and gypsum come from West Asia. As a result, industries such as construction, fertilisers and chemicals could face potential shortages if the conflict disrupts supply routes.

India’s construction sector, in particular, depends heavily on mineral imports from the region. The report noted that India imported $483 million worth of limestone from West Asia, accounting for 68.5 per cent of its total limestone imports. Limestone is a key raw material used in cement production, which means any shortage could push up cement prices and delay infrastructure projects.

The report also stated that India imported $420 million worth of sulphur from West Asia, representing 65.8 per cent of its total imports. In addition, the country imported $129 million worth of gypsum, which accounted for 62.1 per cent of total gypsum imports. Gypsum is widely used in cement manufacturing and construction materials.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group, said the conflict in West Asia is posing a serious challenge to India’s real estate sector.