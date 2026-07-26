ETV Bharat / business

'Start Investing As Soon As You Begin Earning; Wealth Creation Needs Years Of Waiting': PL Capital CMD Amisha Vora

Hyderabad: Wealth creation does not happen simply by chasing market trends that dominate the news but through a continuous investment based on a clear strategy and vision, said Amisha Vora, CMD of Prabhudas Lilladher (PL) Capital Group.

In an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, Vora discussed the stock market outlook and potential challenges for the coming year and a half.

Here are the excerpts of the interview:

Eenadu-ETV Bharat (ETB): What is your advice to new investors looking to create wealth through equities?

Amisha Vora (AV): Start investing as soon as you begin earning. Instead of following trends, diversify your investments across various sectors. Give your investments time, not just months, but years, to generate returns. Gain a proper understanding of the companies you are investing in. Time plays a pivotal role in wealth creation. Do not get swayed by short-term hype or rumours. Women, too, should play a more active role in family financial decisions and the financial services sector.

ETB: What are your projections for the Indian equity market over next 12–18 months?

AV: We have witnessed a rally of over 7 percent in the last two months, driven by hope for peace in West Asia and falling crude oil prices. However, the real test lies ahead. Despite the challenges, stock valuations haven't moved out of reach; they still appear to be trading at significant discounts compared to their long-term averages. There is a strong likelihood of the market delivering gains over the next year to 18 months, though it is important to remember that the upward trajectory will not be continuous or unidirectional.