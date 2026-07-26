'Start Investing As Soon As You Begin Earning; Wealth Creation Needs Years Of Waiting': PL Capital CMD Amisha Vora
In an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, Amisha Vora says more women need to participate in their family's financial decisions and enter the financial services sector.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Wealth creation does not happen simply by chasing market trends that dominate the news but through a continuous investment based on a clear strategy and vision, said Amisha Vora, CMD of Prabhudas Lilladher (PL) Capital Group.
In an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, Vora discussed the stock market outlook and potential challenges for the coming year and a half.
Here are the excerpts of the interview:
Eenadu-ETV Bharat (ETB): What is your advice to new investors looking to create wealth through equities?
Amisha Vora (AV): Start investing as soon as you begin earning. Instead of following trends, diversify your investments across various sectors. Give your investments time, not just months, but years, to generate returns. Gain a proper understanding of the companies you are investing in. Time plays a pivotal role in wealth creation. Do not get swayed by short-term hype or rumours. Women, too, should play a more active role in family financial decisions and the financial services sector.
ETB: What are your projections for the Indian equity market over next 12–18 months?
AV: We have witnessed a rally of over 7 percent in the last two months, driven by hope for peace in West Asia and falling crude oil prices. However, the real test lies ahead. Despite the challenges, stock valuations haven't moved out of reach; they still appear to be trading at significant discounts compared to their long-term averages. There is a strong likelihood of the market delivering gains over the next year to 18 months, though it is important to remember that the upward trajectory will not be continuous or unidirectional.
ETB: Which sectors are likely to play a key role in the market's next phase of growth?
AV: We are currently very bullish on the banking and financial services sectors. Although credit growth remains above 17 percent, stocks in this sector are trading at multi-year lows due to selling by foreign investors. We view their availability at low valuations, despite strong fundamentals as a great opportunity. We also hold a positive outlook on the capital goods and defence sectors.
ETB: Which large-cap and mid-cap stocks have the potential to perform well in the long term?
AV: For long-term, I believe ICICI Bank and SBI are worth considering within the large-cap space; companies like L&T and Titan are also good choices. Although Adani Power has already seen a significant rise, we believe there is further growth potential given the expansion of power generation capacity in the country. Mid-cap companies worth noting include Garware Hi-Tech Films, Park Hotels, Rajesh Power Services, and Blue Star.
ETB: What are the biggest challenges investors might face over the coming year?
AV: One needs to be cautious about three factors. The first is crude oil; prices are rising again due to renewed tensions in West Asia. The second is rainfall; if rainfall does not pick up, food inflation could reach 5 percent by September. The third factor is corporate financial results; if current pressures persist, corporate earnings growth, currently at 16 percent, could drop to 12–13 percent. Under these circumstances, avoid trying to predict market movements in advance. Instead, diversify your investments across various sectors and review your portfolio periodically.
Headquartered in Mumbai, the PL Capital Group has been serving the Indian capital markets for over eight decades. Vora, who joined the firm 26 years ago as Vice President and rose to the position of Chairperson and Managing Director (CMD), has received several accolades, including 'Business Woman of the Year' and the 'Rashtriya Ratan Award for Corporate Leadership.'
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