Madhya Pradesh Water Chestnut Farmers In Crisis As US Tariff Halts Exports
Published : November 25, 2025 at 7:50 PM IST
Jabalpur: Water chestnuts are considered a superfood. They have medicinal and strength-boosting properties, but farmers cultivating them are now faced with a crisis. The ban on water chestnut exports has led to a sharp drop in prices. This year, water chestnut prices have reached just Rs 15 per kilogram.
Now, farmers are waiting for government assistance. Water chestnut cultivation is considered one of the most difficult agricultural pursuits.
Rajiv Yadav, a chestnut trader in Jabalpur, explained, "There were some factories in Gujarat that process water chestnuts, and the processed goods were sent to the United States. However, policies have changed, resulting in the closure of factories in Gujarat. This has resulted in a decrease in buyers of water chestnuts, and prices are not rising."
Rajiv used to send chestnuts to a company in Gujarat, where the processing took place. However, this company has been closed for the past few days. Contacting the company's staff revealed that the company used to export processed water chestnuts on a large scale to the United States, but now the shipments to the United States have stopped. This has led to the closure of the company as well.
Currently, the United States has imposed a 50% tariff on India, which has affected the export of Indian products. The factories that purchase water chestnuts are also bearing the brunt of this, leading to a decrease in demand for water chestnuts.
Ashok Barman, a resident of Jabalpur, has been involved in this cultivation for the past 40 years. He is about 55 years old and began cultivating water chestnuts when he was just 15 years old.
Ashok Barman says, "Cultivating water chestnuts requires hard work year-round. Ripe water chestnuts are left to germinate during Makar Sankranti (early January), and when they sprout, they are planted."
Water chestnut seeds are not planted in a regular field; instead, they are planted in a pond that maintains at least 4 feet of water throughout the year. They are planted underwater. Gradually, a vine grows from the seed, reaching the surface of the water.
Ashok Barman says, "This is a year-round crop. Until last year, he was making good profits, as raw water chestnuts fetched between Rs 40 and Rs 70 per kilo. But this year, neither has the production been good, nor have the prices in the market been good. Currently, water chestnuts are being sold for just Rs 15 per kilo."
Water chestnuts come to Jabalpur from some areas of Jabalpur, Seoni, Mandla, and Katni, and from there, they are sent to Kolkata, Gujarat, and Mumbai. Traders from all over India used to come to Jabalpur and buy them. But this year, demand is very low. Therefore, farmers are suffering huge losses and are not even able to cover their costs.
Adarsh Kusmaria came to the Jabalpur market from Mandla to sell water chestnuts. This was his ancestral business, but this year, Adarsh is facing difficulties. Adarsh said, "He doesn't get any support from the government. Even banks don't give loans to water chestnut farmers because this farming is not considered technical."
Adarsh said, "More than 1,000 farmers cultivate water chestnuts in Jabalpur alone, and the way prices were rising, it seemed like this super fruit had a bright future. Now, the future of the farmers cultivating it is in danger.
