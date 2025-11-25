ETV Bharat / business

Madhya Pradesh Water Chestnut Farmers In Crisis As US Tariff Halts Exports

Jabalpur: Water chestnuts are considered a superfood. They have medicinal and strength-boosting properties, but farmers cultivating them are now faced with a crisis. The ban on water chestnut exports has led to a sharp drop in prices. This year, water chestnut prices have reached just Rs 15 per kilogram.

Now, farmers are waiting for government assistance. Water chestnut cultivation is considered one of the most difficult agricultural pursuits.

Rajiv Yadav, a chestnut trader in Jabalpur, explained, "There were some factories in Gujarat that process water chestnuts, and the processed goods were sent to the United States. However, policies have changed, resulting in the closure of factories in Gujarat. This has resulted in a decrease in buyers of water chestnuts, and prices are not rising."

Rajiv used to send chestnuts to a company in Gujarat, where the processing took place. However, this company has been closed for the past few days. Contacting the company's staff revealed that the company used to export processed water chestnuts on a large scale to the United States, but now the shipments to the United States have stopped. This has led to the closure of the company as well.

Currently, the United States has imposed a 50% tariff on India, which has affected the export of Indian products. The factories that purchase water chestnuts are also bearing the brunt of this, leading to a decrease in demand for water chestnuts.

Ashok Barman, a resident of Jabalpur, has been involved in this cultivation for the past 40 years. He is about 55 years old and began cultivating water chestnuts when he was just 15 years old.