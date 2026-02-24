ETV Bharat / business

Warner Bros. Says 'Reviewing' New Takeover Bid From Paramount

New York: Warner Bros. Discovery said Tuesday it has received a revised acquisition proposal from Paramount Skydance, even as the US media giant's board reaffirmed its support for a previously announced buyout deal with Netflix.

"We received a revised (Paramount) proposal to acquire WBD, which we are reviewing in consultation with our financial and legal advisors," the WBD board said, adding it would update shareholders once the review was complete.

Terms of Paramount's new offer were not disclosed, and the Warner Bros. board was careful to signal its preference for the rival Netflix deal. The deal with the streaming giant "remains in effect" and directors "continue to recommend in favor of the Netflix transaction," the statement said.

WBD shareholders were advised to take no action with respect to the Paramount Skydance tender offer while the review is ongoing. In its previous offer, Paramount Skydance had sought to buy all of WBD for $108 billion, though the bid was rebuffed.