ETV Bharat / business

Waiting For Your Income Tax Refund? Experts Explain Why Refunds Are Taking Longer

New Delhi: With more than 5.5 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) having been filed for Assessment Year 2026-27 ahead of the July 31 deadline, many taxpayers who submitted their returns weeks ago are still waiting for their refunds.

While filing numbers have surged, refund processing has lagged, with only 2.33 crore returns processed so far. Experts attribute the delay to record ITR filings and enhanced verification checks.

Tax experts say the delay is largely due to a record number of ITR filings this assessment year, coupled with the Income Tax Department's enhanced verification mechanisms.

With additional validation and scrutiny checks now built into the processing system, refunds are taking longer to be cleared than in previous years. While the system has become more robust, the key question remains: when will the processing backlog ease and refunds begin reaching taxpayers at a faster pace?

As of July 30, 2026, the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal has 14.13 crore registered individual users. For Assessment Year 2026-27, taxpayers have filed over 5.5 crore Income Tax Returns, of which 4.69 crore have been e-verified. Over 42 lakh ITRs were filed on July 30 itself.

So far, the department has processed 2.33 crore ITRs, according to the latest data available on the portal. Earlier, the portal also displayed data on refunds issued, but that information is no longer available.

Talking to ETV Bharat, tax expert Yogedra Kapoor said, "Income tax refunds are delayed for current filings for FY 25-26 despite robust functioning of its portal, primarily due to massive processing backlogs from record-high return filings, stringent system if checks and balances in place to verify online filings data mismatches against information uploaded in Form 26AS/AIS/TIS of Assessees and unvalidated bank accounts."

What Is A Tax Refund?

According to the tax portal, an Income Tax refund is initiated by the Income Tax Department when the amount paid in taxes exceeds the actual tax liability. This may be through TDS, TCS, Advance Tax or Self-Assessment Tax. The final tax liability is calculated after taking into consideration all deductions and exemptions during assessment by the Income Tax Department.

The portal further states that refund processing starts only after the return is e-verified by the taxpayer. Usually, it takes 4-5 weeks for the refund to be credited to the taxpayer's account.

However, if the refund is not received within this period, taxpayers should first check whether they have received any intimation regarding discrepancies in their ITR.