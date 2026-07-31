Waiting For Your Income Tax Refund? Experts Explain Why Refunds Are Taking Longer
Refunds are taking longer this assessment year as authorities process record filings alongside stricter verification and validation mechanisms nationwide | Saurabh Shukla reports.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
New Delhi: With more than 5.5 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) having been filed for Assessment Year 2026-27 ahead of the July 31 deadline, many taxpayers who submitted their returns weeks ago are still waiting for their refunds.
While filing numbers have surged, refund processing has lagged, with only 2.33 crore returns processed so far. Experts attribute the delay to record ITR filings and enhanced verification checks.
Tax experts say the delay is largely due to a record number of ITR filings this assessment year, coupled with the Income Tax Department's enhanced verification mechanisms.
With additional validation and scrutiny checks now built into the processing system, refunds are taking longer to be cleared than in previous years. While the system has become more robust, the key question remains: when will the processing backlog ease and refunds begin reaching taxpayers at a faster pace?
As of July 30, 2026, the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal has 14.13 crore registered individual users. For Assessment Year 2026-27, taxpayers have filed over 5.5 crore Income Tax Returns, of which 4.69 crore have been e-verified. Over 42 lakh ITRs were filed on July 30 itself.
So far, the department has processed 2.33 crore ITRs, according to the latest data available on the portal. Earlier, the portal also displayed data on refunds issued, but that information is no longer available.
Talking to ETV Bharat, tax expert Yogedra Kapoor said, "Income tax refunds are delayed for current filings for FY 25-26 despite robust functioning of its portal, primarily due to massive processing backlogs from record-high return filings, stringent system if checks and balances in place to verify online filings data mismatches against information uploaded in Form 26AS/AIS/TIS of Assessees and unvalidated bank accounts."
What Is A Tax Refund?
According to the tax portal, an Income Tax refund is initiated by the Income Tax Department when the amount paid in taxes exceeds the actual tax liability. This may be through TDS, TCS, Advance Tax or Self-Assessment Tax. The final tax liability is calculated after taking into consideration all deductions and exemptions during assessment by the Income Tax Department.
The portal further states that refund processing starts only after the return is e-verified by the taxpayer. Usually, it takes 4-5 weeks for the refund to be credited to the taxpayer's account.
However, if the refund is not received within this period, taxpayers should first check whether they have received any intimation regarding discrepancies in their ITR.
They should also check their email for any communication from the Income Tax Department regarding the refund. The refund status can also be tracked on the e-filing portal by following the prescribed process.
The Income Tax Department said that more than 5 crore ITRs had been filed for AY 2026–27 as of July 2, 2026. In a post on X, the department urged taxpayers not to wait until the last minute, stating, "Don't wait for the last-minute rush. Reconcile and file your ITR 1 or ITR 2 for Assessment Year 2026-27 today."
On the same post, when people started complaining that the website was slow or not working, the Income Tax Department responded, "The e-Filing portal is operating fine. The access issue you are facing may be due to network connectivity or a restricted network environment on your end. Kindly check your connection settings or try accessing the portal using a different network, if feasible. If the issue persists, please email your details, along with your mobile number, to orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in. Our team will get in touch with you to provide further assistance."
What Should Taxpayers Check?
Before tracking a delayed refund or blaming the Income Tax Department, taxpayers should first check the status of their return on the department's e-filing portal. They should also ensure
- That their bank account has been pre-validated
- Their PAN details are up to date, and
- Their Income Tax Return has been successfully e-verified
Any pending verification or incorrect personal or banking information can hold up the refund process.
Refunds may also get delayed if there are discrepancies between the income or tax details declared in the ITR and the records available with the department, such as Form 26AS, the Annual Information Statement (AIS) or information reported by employers and financial institutions. In such cases, the Income Tax Department may carry out additional checks before processing and releasing the refund.
With a long checklist of verification parameters now in place, a delay does not necessarily mean the refund is stuck for any one of these reasons. Once the required scrutiny and verification are completed, the refund will automatically be credited to the taxpayer's bank account.
However, the processing time can vary depending on the volume of returns being handled, the level of verification required and the complexity of each case.
Taxpayers can check the status of their refund by logging into the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal and accessing their filing history. There, they can also view the current status of their ITR for Assessment Year 2026-27.
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