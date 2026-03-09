ETV Bharat / business

Wait And Watch, Don't Buy On Dips: Expert Cautions After Market Crashes Amid Worsening West Asia Conflict

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: The Indian stock market experienced a severe sell-off on Monday, with benchmark indices crashing nearly 3 per cent as a result of soaring crude oil prices and worsening of the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran.

Around 10:45 am, the Sensex was down by 2,130.72 points, while the Nifty had declined by about 677 points. Experts say the market reflects the effects of the war as its repercussions have begun to reach ordinary people.

Analysts are advising investors not to see the current fall as a buying opportunity. They suggest waiting for the situation to stabilise before looking for the right levels to enter the market again.

The sell-off was not limited to the Sensex and Nifty. Weakness was visible across the broader market as well. Data from the Bombay stock exchanges showed that nearly 75 per cent of BSE-listed stocks were trading in the red, and more than 200 stocks hit their lower circuit limits.

The extent of the fall was such that around 728 stocks touched their 52-week lows. By about 11 am, trading activity was recorded in nearly 4,177 stocks on the BSE.

A few pockets of strength were also seen. It was mainly in defence and oil and gas stocks. Even so, market experts believe this uptick may not last long. According to them, the gains appear to be driven largely by market sentiment and could fade quickly if conditions change. Given the uncertainty, investors are being advised to proceed with caution and think carefully before making fresh investments.

'Difficult To Identify Bottom'

Share Market expert Ambareesh Baliga told ETV Bharat that the current situation is marked by deep uncertainty, and markets typically react negatively in such times.