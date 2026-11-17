ETV Bharat / business

Vyasdhenu Milk Gets Costlier By Rs 4/Litre

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Bilaspur: After Verka, Amul and Mother Dairy, 'Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch' has also raised the prices of its 'Vyasdhenu' brand of milk by Rs 4/litre. Along with milk, the prices of paneer and curd have also increased.

The price of packaged milk has gone up by Rs 4 per litre, and accordingly, a one-litre packet of milk will now cost Rs 70 instead of Rs 66. The price of a 500-gram packet of milk has increased from Rs 33 to Rs 35. The price of Double Toned Milk (DTM) has also risen by Rs 3 per litre, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Consumers will now pay more for paneer and curd as well. The price of paneer has increased by Rs 50 per kg and will now cost Rs 400 per kg. Similarly, the price of curd has been hiked by Rs 20, from Rs 100 to Rs 120 per kg.