ETV Bharat / business

Vodafone Idea Pins Hope On Cashflow Growth, Loans, Tax Refunds To Meet Rs 1 Lakh Cr Cash Requirement

New Delhi: Telecom firm Vodafone Idea has pinned hope on its target to triple cashflow, as well as on new loans, tax refunds and fresh capital infusion from promoters to generate over Rs 1 lakh crore cash required in the next three years, a senior company official said on Monday.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) aims to spend Rs 45,000 crore in capex to improve its network and remain competitive in the market. Besides, the company has a spectrum liability of Rs 49,000 payable over the next three years and another Rs 5000-6000 crore to service debt.

During the company's earnings call, Vi Chief Financial Officer Tejas Mehta expressed confidence that the company will be able to achieve the target and comfortably meet the requirement without any further conversion of statutory debt into equity.

"I'm starting this year with a cash balance of more than Rs 3,500 crore. Now, let me look at the cash sources for the next three years. We want to really look at tripling our EBITDA...that gives me a cumulative cash EBITDA between FY27, FY28 and FY29 of about Rs 60,000 crore," Mehta said. He said the company is in the process of raising Rs 25,000 crore and rolling out a letter of credit facility, which will support Vi with a cash of another Rs 35,000 crore.

"On top of that, we have the CLAM settlement, and we have had confidence in our income tax refund that we've also shown in the past. That amount itself will be another Rs 10,000 crore. That gives you Rs 1.05 lakh crore plus the opening balance. Now what you see in terms of promoter inclusion, that will actually go on top of already a positive cash flow," Mehta said.

Vi also received around Rs 5,836 crore from Vodafone Group as part of the re-settlement of a liability claim pact between the two companies.

A Contingent Liability Adjustment Mechanism (CLAM) agreement between Vodafone Group and Vodafone Idea (Vi) came during the 2017 merger agreement between Vodafone India and Idea Cellular and covered pre-merger contingent liabilities in relation to legal, regulatory, tax, and other matters of the two merging parties.

Under the revised agreement, Vodafone Group promoters will release Rs 2,307 crore over the next 12 months for Vodafone Idea. Vodafone Group has also set aside its 328 crore shares for Vi's benefit.

Vi will have the right to instruct Vodafone to sell these shares, in one or more tranches, with any cash proceeds being transferred to Vi. While the government has reduced Vi's AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues to Rs 64,046 crore from Rs 87,695 crore, the spectrum dues remain unchanged.