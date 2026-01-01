ETV Bharat / business

Vodafone Idea Gets Rs 638-Cr GST Penalty Order; Firm Disagrees With Order, To Take Legal Action

New Delhi: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Thursday said it has received about Rs 638-crore GST penalty order from the Office of Additional Commissioner, Central Goods and Service Tax, Ahmedabad. In a statutory filing, Vodafone Idea said it disagrees with the order and will take legal action against it.

The filing comes just a day after debt-laden telco received a major relief on its Adjusted Gross Revenue dues, with the Union Cabinet on Wednesday deciding to freeze its dues along with a 5-year payment moratorium and allowing the telco's capped AGR dues to be reassessed.

In a BSE filing on Thursday, VIL informed about the "Order passed under Section 74 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 confirming penalty of Rs 6,37,90,68,254 along with the demand and interest as applicable".

The order came from the Office of the Additional Commissioner, Central Goods & Service Tax, Ahmedabad and was received on Wednesday, VIL said, adding that it pertains to the "allegation of short payment of Tax and excess availment of Input Tax Credit".

"The maximum financial impact is to the extent of tax demand, interest and penalty levied. The company does not agree with the order and will take appropriate legal action(s) against the same," Vodafone Idea said.

The GST order came a day after the government on Wednesday approved a major relief package for Vodafone Idea, freezing its outstanding AGR dues, approving a five-year moratorium on payment, and clearing the way for reassessment of the capped statutory charge, giving a critical lifeline to the beleaguered telco.

The relief measures approved by the Union Cabinet aim to protect the interest of the government (which has about 48.9 per cent stake in the telco), enable orderly payment of dues to the Centre by way of spectrum auction charges and AGR dues, ensure competition in the sector and safeguard the interests of 20 crore consumers of Vodafone Idea, according to sources.

According to the Cabinet decision, the AGR dues of Vodafone Idea have been frozen at Rs 87,695 crore, which the struggling company now has to start paying from the 2031-32 fiscal and clear by 2040-41, according to sources aware of the decision.

The frozen dues will be reassessed by the telecom department based on the 'deduction verification guidelines' of 2020 and audit reports, and the outcome will be decided by a government-appointed committee and be binding on both parties.

AGR dues refer to payments owed by telecom companies to the government based on Adjusted Gross Revenue. It is the revenue on which telecom operators must pay licence fees and spectrum usage charges.