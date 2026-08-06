ETV Bharat / business

Vodafone Idea Chairman Says Periodic Tariff Adjustments Are Neccesary To Sustain Investment

New Delhi: Debt-ridden telecom firm Vodafone Idea sees the need for a tariff hike to sustain investments in the network, even as the company continues to discuss with lenders to fund its Rs 45,000 crore capex plan, its Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Wednesday.

In a letter to shareholders, Birla said broadband subscriptions crossed the one billion mark in March 2026, driven by mobile connectivity, which has become the country’s primary gateway to the digital economy.

"Yet India's Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) remains among the lowest in the world. Periodic tariff adjustments are therefore essential if operators are to sustain investment and finance the rollout of next-generation networks," Birla said.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) posted ARPU, a key matrix of telecom operators' growth, at Rs 190 in the March 2026 quarter. After years of continuous losses, Vi recorded an increase in customers during the March quarter. The company ended FY26 with 192.8 million subscribers, including 128.9 million on 4G and 5G networks.

Birla said that last fiscal year was a period for resolution for Vi and the current fiscal year is for action, following greater financial clarity, improved operations and renewed capacity to invest.

"FY26 was a year of resolution. FY27 begins a period of execution. The company enters this phase with greater financial clarity, improving operating performance and renewed capacity to invest," Birla said.