Voda Idea Arm VITIL Raises Rs 3,300 Crore Via Debentures

New Delhi: Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea on Thursday said its subsidiary VITIL has completed a Rs 3,300 crore fundraise by way of issuing non-convertible debentures.

The fundraiser assumes significance, as the proceeds will be used by VITIL to repay its payment obligation to Vodafone Idea, the company said, adding that this will enable it to bolster its capex and support business growth.

"VI (Vodafone Idea) today announced the successful fundraise of Rs 3,300 crore through issuance of unlisted, unrated, secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by Vodafone Idea Telecom Infrastructure Ltd, its subsidiary entity," a statement said.

A non-convertible debenture (NCD) is a debt instrument issued by a company to raise capital. It cannot be converted into equity and offer fixed interest.

The fundraiser saw strong interest exceeding NCD issuance from a diversified group of marquee investors, including large non-banking financial companies, foreign portfolio investors and alternate investment funds.

Abhijit Kishore, CEO of VIL, said the fresh fundraise reinforces investor confidence in the company's strategy and long-term vision. "This capital strengthens our momentum as we continue to scale our network and enhance services for our customers," he said.