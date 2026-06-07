ETV Bharat / business

VOC Port Authority Inks Green Fuel Trade Deal With German Firm

Officials of VOC Port Authority and H2Global during the signing of the MoU. ( ETV Bharat )

Tuticorin: The VO Chidambaranar (VOC) Port Authority in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin has achieved the distinction of being the first Indian port to sign a green fuel trade agreement with a German company.

The port authority has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with German company H2Global to promote the production, trade, and export of clean fuels in the presence of VOC Port Authority deputy chairperson Rajesh Soundararajan.

VOC Port Authority chief mechanical engineer A Ganesan and H2Global Foundation's chief operating officer Maximilian Heldv signed the agreement.

The primary objective of this agreement is to explore the feasibility of establishing a 'Double Auction Mechanism' or an equivalent auction system at the port for clean marine fuels.