VOC Port Authority Inks Green Fuel Trade Deal With German Firm
The agreement aims to explore the feasibility of establishing a 'Double Auction Mechanism' or an equivalent auction system at the port for clean marine fuels.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Tuticorin: The VO Chidambaranar (VOC) Port Authority in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin has achieved the distinction of being the first Indian port to sign a green fuel trade agreement with a German company.
The port authority has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with German company H2Global to promote the production, trade, and export of clean fuels in the presence of VOC Port Authority deputy chairperson Rajesh Soundararajan.
VOC Port Authority chief mechanical engineer A Ganesan and H2Global Foundation's chief operating officer Maximilian Heldv signed the agreement.
The primary objective of this agreement is to explore the feasibility of establishing a 'Double Auction Mechanism' or an equivalent auction system at the port for clean marine fuels.
Furthermore, studies will be conducted on the creation of necessary infrastructure for the storage, handling, bunkering (refuelling of ships), and safe transport of hydrogen-based fuels, including green ammonia and green methanol, a port official said.
This partnership is expected to create opportunities to export green fuels produced in India to Germany and other European nations. This initiative will also help achieve the Central government's long-term goal of attaining Net Zero Emissions by 2070.
"This international partnership will support the development of green fuel infrastructure, strengthen India's position in the global green fuels value chain, reduce reliance on imports of fossil fuel and strengthen the nation's energy security and industrial growth. Furthermore, VOC Port will emerge as a key global hub for green energy exports," Sushant Kumar Purohit, chairman of the port authority, said in a statement.
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