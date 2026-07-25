ETV Bharat / business

Vizhinjam Seaport Gets Final Customs Clearance For EXIM Operations

Thiruvananthapuram: Vizhinjam International Seaport has secured Customs approval to commence EXIM operations, its operator, VISL, said on Saturday. Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd said the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has granted final approval for the port to officially commence EXIM cargo operations from August 18.

"While Vizhinjam International Seaport, Thiruvananthapuram, has so far functioned exclusively as an international transhipment hub, export-import cargo operations shall commence with effect from August 18, 2026.

"Customs regulation of EXIM cargo will be carried out in coordination with various government and facilitating agencies, such as VISL, AVPPL, the Mercantile Marine Department, the Port Health Organisation, the Bureau of Immigration, the Coastal Police, authorised banks and port security agencies," the CBIC order dated July 24 said.

As there is currently no designated Container Freight Station attached to the port, the CBIC has imposed several conditions governing EXIM cargo handling.

It said import operations would be restricted to Full Container Load containers eligible for Direct Port Delivery, and such containers must be moved directly from the port terminal to the importer's premises within 48 hours of landing.

The CBIC has directed that no Less-than-Container Load cargo, loose cargo or containers requiring de-stuffing or CFS examination be allowed at the port until a designated CFS becomes operational.