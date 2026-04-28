Vizhinjam Port Set For ₹800-Crore Expansion Push With Key MoUs To Boost Global Trade Hub Ambitions
Vizhinjam's strategic location gives it a competitive edge, reports Biju Gopinath
Published : April 28, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST|
Updated : April 28, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Vizhinjam International Seaport is gearing up for a major expansion with a series of auxiliary infrastructure projects, as Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) signed three key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen its position as a global maritime gateway.
VISL CEO Sreekumar K Nair told ETV Bharat on Monday that the first phase of these projects will involve an investment of around ₹800 crore, to be implemented through public-private partnership (PPP) models.
In a significant move, VISL signed an MoU with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to set up a dedicated oil bunkering unit for refuelling cargo vessels. The project will require around 20 acres of land, to be provided by VISL.
Vizhinjam's strategic location - just 18 km from a major international shipping lane through which nearly one-third of global maritime trade passes - gives it a strong competitive edge. At present, global bunkering hubs like Fujairah and the Port of Singapore dominate this route, with Singapore alone supplying nearly 50 million metric tonnes of fuel.
Officials expect the Vizhinjam bunkering facility to generate substantial GST revenue and create large-scale employment opportunities once operational. VISL has also partnered with Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) to develop a Multi-Modal Logistic Park aimed at streamlining cargo handling and distribution.
The project will come up on around 100 acres of land, with acquisition and preparatory procedures already underway. The facility will handle cargo sorting, container management, and seamless transfer via road and rail, making it a key logistics hub linked to the port. Authorities expect significant job creation from this initiative.
Another MoU has been signed with the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) to establish a large-scale warehouse complex over approximately 200 acres. The proposed site lies between Nemom and Parassala, near key railway connectivity. VISL is currently assessing suitable land parcels for the project, which is expected to enhance cargo storage and movement efficiency.
Officials noted that the focus on this corridor is strategic, as future container traffic is expected to rely heavily on the Balaramapuram–Parassala–Nagercoil rail route.
Gateway To Global Ports
Highlighting Vizhinjam's global potential, VISL CEO Sreekumar K Nair said the port offers direct and rapid connectivity to over 100 major container ports worldwide. He noted that China - which accounts for nearly 40% of global manufacturing - has emerged as a key user of the port. Large Chinese vessels are already docking at Vizhinjam, with cargo being transshipped to feeder ships for global distribution.
The CEO added that the port is open to both global and domestic manufacturers, assuring full infrastructure support for industries looking to establish operations around the port ecosystem. With these developments, Vizhinjam is poised to evolve into a major transshipment and logistics hub, strengthening Kerala’s footprint in global maritime trade while driving investment, employment, and economic growth.
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