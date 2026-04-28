ETV Bharat / business

Vizhinjam Port Set For ₹800-Crore Expansion Push With Key MoUs To Boost Global Trade Hub Ambitions

Thiruvananthapuram: The Vizhinjam International Seaport is gearing up for a major expansion with a series of auxiliary infrastructure projects, as Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) signed three key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen its position as a global maritime gateway.

VISL CEO Sreekumar K Nair told ETV Bharat on Monday that the first phase of these projects will involve an investment of around ₹800 crore, to be implemented through public-private partnership (PPP) models.

In a significant move, VISL signed an MoU with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to set up a dedicated oil bunkering unit for refuelling cargo vessels. The project will require around 20 acres of land, to be provided by VISL.

Vizhinjam's strategic location - just 18 km from a major international shipping lane through which nearly one-third of global maritime trade passes - gives it a strong competitive edge. At present, global bunkering hubs like Fujairah and the Port of Singapore dominate this route, with Singapore alone supplying nearly 50 million metric tonnes of fuel.

Officials expect the Vizhinjam bunkering facility to generate substantial GST revenue and create large-scale employment opportunities once operational. VISL has also partnered with Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) to develop a Multi-Modal Logistic Park aimed at streamlining cargo handling and distribution.

The project will come up on around 100 acres of land, with acquisition and preparatory procedures already underway. The facility will handle cargo sorting, container management, and seamless transfer via road and rail, making it a key logistics hub linked to the port. Authorities expect significant job creation from this initiative.