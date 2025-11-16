ETV Bharat / business

Visakhapatnam CII Partnership Summit Ends With 613 Agreements For Investments Worth Rs 13L Crore

Amaravati: The two-day 30th CII Partnership summit organised by the Andhra Pradesh government in Visakhapatnam, which drew to a close on Sunday, saw the inking of 613 agreements translating to investment worth Rs 13.26 lakh crore in 12 sectors, creating job opportunities to 16.31 lakh people.

The summit brought together both domestic and international industrialists and representatives of various sectors to explore opportunities available in the state. The red carpet rolled out by the state government saw industrialists who had left the state 16 months ago flocking back again.

The establishment of a data centre by Google motivated prominent multinational companies vying for investment in Vishakhapatnam. Reliance and Brookfield have signed for data centres of 1,000 megawatts each. Not only big corporations, those who faced difficulties due to a lack of industrial incentives during the YSRCP government have come forward with enthusiasm for new investments. To instil confidence among industrialists, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the conference will return to the port city on November 14 and 15 next year, and an 'Andhra Mandapam' will be set up specifically for this purpose.

Not Just in Words, But in Deeds

After the formation of the coalition government, steps have been taken to boost confidence among industrialists. Investment Promotion Board meetings were held every fortnight to approve a large number of permits, followed by cabinet meetings for approval. Steps were also taken to ensure that orders were issued immediately. This confidence-building mechanism translated into investments worth Rs 10 lakh crores during the summit.

CM Naidu addresses the valedictory session. (ETV Bharat)

Beyond Expectations