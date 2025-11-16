Visakhapatnam CII Partnership Summit Ends With 613 Agreements For Investments Worth Rs 13L Crore
Breaching the government's actual estimate of Rs 10 lakh crore, the pacts are expected to create job opportunities for 16.31 lakh people in 12 sectors.
Amaravati: The two-day 30th CII Partnership summit organised by the Andhra Pradesh government in Visakhapatnam, which drew to a close on Sunday, saw the inking of 613 agreements translating to investment worth Rs 13.26 lakh crore in 12 sectors, creating job opportunities to 16.31 lakh people.
The summit brought together both domestic and international industrialists and representatives of various sectors to explore opportunities available in the state. The red carpet rolled out by the state government saw industrialists who had left the state 16 months ago flocking back again.
The establishment of a data centre by Google motivated prominent multinational companies vying for investment in Vishakhapatnam. Reliance and Brookfield have signed for data centres of 1,000 megawatts each. Not only big corporations, those who faced difficulties due to a lack of industrial incentives during the YSRCP government have come forward with enthusiasm for new investments. To instil confidence among industrialists, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the conference will return to the port city on November 14 and 15 next year, and an 'Andhra Mandapam' will be set up specifically for this purpose.
Not Just in Words, But in Deeds
After the formation of the coalition government, steps have been taken to boost confidence among industrialists. Investment Promotion Board meetings were held every fortnight to approve a large number of permits, followed by cabinet meetings for approval. Steps were also taken to ensure that orders were issued immediately. This confidence-building mechanism translated into investments worth Rs 10 lakh crores during the summit.
Beyond Expectations
The government had estimated that about Rs 10 lakh crore of investments would come during the partnership summit. However, the response was overwhelming. About Rs 13.26 lakh crore of investments poured in, 30% more than the actual estimate. Inauguration ceremonies and foundation stone layings took place for various companies. Naidu, along with Union Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, virtually attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the drone and space cities, flagship projects of Andhra Pradesh.
Two-Month Planning
The aim is to revive the brand Andhra Pradesh to instil trust among investors. Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh started preparing for the summit two months before. Naidu toured various countries like Singapore, the UAE, and London and organised roadshows there to promote the summit. Lokesh dropped by the US and Australia to reassure industrialists about the government's support and invited them to invest in the state. This buoyed a large number of industrialists to attend the conference.
Consultations with Big Companies
Lokesh has been trying to persuade big companies to invest in the state for some time now. Regularly consulting with the representatives, he explained to them that steps were being taken by the government for industrial development. He assured the companies that had left the state six years ago that the government was eager to welcome them back.
Brookfield will invest Rs 1.06 lakh crore, Renew Power has signed agreements for setting up industries worth Rs 82,000 crore, SAEL Rs 22,000 crore, and Hinduja Rs 20,000 crore.
"We are preparing plans and policies in line with the goals of Viksit Bharat by 2047. This will be the best of the partnership conferences organised by CII so far. Partnership does not mean just MOUs and investments. This time we have changed the agenda. We have organised sessions on the lines of Davos. What is happening globally? What knowledge can we learn from each other? We were able to share ideas," Naidu said while addressing industrialists.
