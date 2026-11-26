Vietnamese Businessmen Set To Invest In Footwear Industry In Kanpur
The prospectus for investment have come while leather trade remains stagnant due to slew of factors like increased US tariffs and West Asia war.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Kanpur: Businessmen from Vietnam have expressed their willingness to expand their operations to invest in the footwear industry in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.
This comes after a footwear summit was held in Vietnam earlier, in which several entrepreneurs associated with the leather industry and exporters from Uttar Pradesh, particularly Kanpur, took part.
At the summit, exporters from UP explored the possibility of expanding the footwear trade in collaboration with Vietnam. A fresh investment would improve the business, as in recent years the leather trade has remained stagnant due to a slew of factors, including increased US tariffs and the West Asia war.
Yadvendra Sachan, Regional Chairman, Council for Leather Exports said that Vietnam holds immense potential and the setting up of production units in India will boost the trade. “Both the central and state governments have extended their support and shortly the business operations will commence on a large scale," said Sachan.
Mukhtarul Amin, Vice Chairman of the Council for Leather Exports, said that India’s vast domestic market and Vietnam’s massive export capacity will offer extensive opportunities for collaboration. "India is the world’s second-largest producer and consumer of footwear, while, in terms of export volume, Vietnam ranks second globally and India holds the fifth position."
Amin further added that with India’s annual footwear production of approximately 3 billion pairs, and an annual consumption of about 2.86 billion pairs, the collaboration will improve trade. "Vietnamese footwear and component manufacturers have been invited to explore the potential for partnerships with Indian companies. Efforts have begun to enhance competitiveness in areas of footwear design, skill development, automation, and modern production techniques,” said Amin.
Alok Srivastava, the UP head of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), said that Vietnam is a major market for footwear trade and those associated with the leather business will have immense opportunities for expansion.
Srivastava said that with Vietnam’s support, the leather industry in Kanpur "is poised to thrive." "Given that the past few years have been challenging for exporters, the prospect of business ties with Vietnam has generated optimism,” said Srivastava.
The prospectus of investment by Vietnam comes in the backdrop of steps taken towards strengthening the presence of Indian products in the global market and pushing up export trade. India has clinched Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with 17 key nations, including the United Kingdom, Australia, the UAE, Japan, and South Korea, which not only provide exporters with the benefit of lower tariffs, but have opened the doors to foreign markets for traditional industries.
Prerana Verma, a leather entrepreneur, said that Vietnam is an emerging market and businesspeople from the country have expressed a keen interest in leather products from Kanpur. “We set up a stall there last year. We connected with several wholesale buyers, and business has already commenced with some of them," said Verma.
Ties with businessmen from Vietnam, a major footwear hub, will provide exporters from Uttar Pradesh access to both new technology and the global market.
Also Read