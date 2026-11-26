ETV Bharat / business

Vietnamese Businessmen Set To Invest In Footwear Industry In Kanpur

Kanpur: Businessmen from Vietnam have expressed their willingness to expand their operations to invest in the footwear industry in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

This comes after a footwear summit was held in Vietnam earlier, in which several entrepreneurs associated with the leather industry and exporters from Uttar Pradesh, particularly Kanpur, took part.

At the summit, exporters from UP explored the possibility of expanding the footwear trade in collaboration with Vietnam. A fresh investment would improve the business, as in recent years the leather trade has remained stagnant due to a slew of factors, including increased US tariffs and the West Asia war.

Yadvendra Sachan, Regional Chairman, Council for Leather Exports said that Vietnam holds immense potential and the setting up of production units in India will boost the trade. “Both the central and state governments have extended their support and shortly the business operations will commence on a large scale," said Sachan.

Mukhtarul Amin, Vice Chairman of the Council for Leather Exports, said that India’s vast domestic market and Vietnam’s massive export capacity will offer extensive opportunities for collaboration. "India is the world’s second-largest producer and consumer of footwear, while, in terms of export volume, Vietnam ranks second globally and India holds the fifth position."

Amin further added that with India’s annual footwear production of approximately 3 billion pairs, and an annual consumption of about 2.86 billion pairs, the collaboration will improve trade. "Vietnamese footwear and component manufacturers have been invited to explore the potential for partnerships with Indian companies. Efforts have begun to enhance competitiveness in areas of footwear design, skill development, automation, and modern production techniques,” said Amin.