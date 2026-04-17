ETV Bharat / business

Vedanta Was Never Declared Highest Bidder For Jaiprakash Associates: RP To NCLAT

New Delhi: The resolution professional of debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that there has been no formal declaration identifying Vedanta as the highest bidder in the insolvency process, according to court submissions.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Resolution Professional (RP), said an e-mail dated September 5 circulated to all bidders only conveyed the highest financial value discovered during the challenge process, and did not constitute an official declaration of a successful bidder.

He alleged that Vedanta's claim of being the highest bidder amounted to "suppression of material facts," arguing that its petition lacked a legal and factual basis. Singhvi further told the tribunal that the case presented by the mining group was "completely without foundational facts."

"It is a perfectly simple, valid e-mail pointing out what will happen in future. When you do this, then we will evaluate. It's very simple and straightforward," he said during the proceedings of the appellate tribunal.

Singhvi said the e-mail does not say that Vedanta is the highest bidder. A two-member NCLAT bench observed that the e-mail "only communicates that the highest value as per the identifying criteria is Rs 12,505 crore on NAV basis..."

Replying to it, Singhvi said this is only a disclosure that the highest NAV (Net Asset Value ) was shown as Rs 12,505.850 crore.

"I cannot prevent what you think. But you cannot start thinking that this is a declaration of the best. It is a disclosure that you have a Rs 12,000 crore NAV. Now, if you start imagining things in your favour, then it is not my problem," he said, questioning, "why did nobody else misunderstand it"?

Vedanta has submitted that its bid was above NAV. Singhvi further said the Committee of Creditors evaluated plans on a combined quantitative and qualitative matrix, not just on the highest NPV or headline bid amount.

Vedanta, in its two petitions challenging the lenders' decision to accept Adani's takeover offer, had contended that its addendum bid is about Rs 3,400 crore higher in gross value terms and roughly Rs 500 crore more in net present value (NPV) compared with the Adani Group's offer.