ETV Bharat / business

Vedanta Signs MOUs For Setting Up Downstream Industries At Its Aluminium Park

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium on Friday signed MoUs with two companies for setting up their manufacturing facilities in the upcoming Vedanta Aluminium Park in Odisha's Jharsuguda. The MoUs were signed by Singhal Steel & Power Pvt Ltd and SCOT-AL Metcon Pvt. Ltd. The agreements were signed here in the presence of Odisha Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain and Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Hemant Sharma.

A statement issued by the company said that the Vedanta Aluminium Park in Jharsuguda aims to promote value addition and support the growth of MSMEs while cementing Odisha's position as a global aluminium hub. The initiative is expected to attract fresh investments of over Rs 500 crore and create around 1,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Envisaged as a dedicated world-class industrial ecosystem for downstream aluminium industries, the Vedanta Aluminium Park in Jharsuguda aims to promote value addition and support the growth of MSMEs while cementing Odisha's position as a global aluminium hub. The initiative is expected to further enhance the state's industrial competitiveness, attract fresh investments of over Rs 500 crore, and create around 1,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities within the state.

"This initiative reinforces Odisha's position as a leading industrial destination. The Vedanta Aluminium Park will accelerate investments, create large-scale employment and strengthen the state's manufacturing capabilities across sectors," the Industries minister said.