ETV Bharat / business

Vedanta Rebrands Copper, Nickel Businesses As Vedanta Copper, Vedanta Nickel

New Delhi: Vedanta Ltd on Monday said it has rebranded its copper and nickel businesses as Vedanta Copper and Vedanta Nickel, respectively, as part of the diversified multinational group's strategy to create sector-focused identities.

The company said that all copper operations will be unified under Vedanta Copper, including Sterlite Copper, Fujairah Gold and Vedanta Copper International (VCI). VCI will be the international wing of Vedanta Copper, representing operations at Faujairah and Saudi Arabia.

Vedanta Nico, renamed as Vedanta Nickel, will sharpen its focus on building a domestic nickel ecosystem and supporting the country's demand for critical minerals.

The new brand identities will be rolled out across business operations and stakeholder touchpoints in a phased manner. Both businesses will continue to operate under Vedanta Ltd.