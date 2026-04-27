Vedanta Power Disburses Compensation To Victims Of Chhattisgarh Plant Incident
The company has provided financial assistance of Rs 35 lakh each to the families of the deceased, while Rs 15 disbursed to the injured.
By PTI
Published : April 27, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Vedanta Power on Monday said it has completed the disbursement of compensation to the families of those killed and injured in a boiler-related incident at its power plant in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, and reaffirmed its commitment to providing continued support to those affected.
In a statement, the company said it has provided financial assistance of Rs 35 lakh each to the families of the deceased, while Rs 15 lakh has been disbursed to those injured.
"The compensation has already been released to all 35 affected individuals and families," the company said.
Vedanta Power said it is also exploring employment opportunities for the deceased's family members and will support the education of their children up to Class 12. Skill development opportunities will be extended through its training centres to enhance the employability of dependents, the company said.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives in this tragic incident. Our thoughts remain with the bereaved families, and we are committed to supporting them in every possible way," Vedanta Power CEO Rajinder Singh Ahuja said.
The company said its immediate response included securing the site, halting operations, and activating emergency protocols. Injured workers were shifted to hospitals in Raigarh, Kharsia, and Raipur with the support of local authorities and emergency services.
Vedanta Power has constituted a central crisis management team to coordinate relief efforts and said it is ensuring full medical care, continuation of salaries for the injured, counselling support, and logistical assistance, including accommodation for family members. It has also set up an around-the-clock helpline, 'Vedanta Samvedna Kendra', to assist affected families and provide regular updates.
The company said it is extending full cooperation to regulatory and investigating authorities to ascertain the cause of the incident.
Vedanta Power expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and said it remains committed to addressing the situation with transparency and responsibility while focusing on long-term rehabilitation and support.
An explosion occurred in a steel tube carrying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine at Vedanta's power plant located in Singhitarai village on April 14, killing 25 workers and leaving several persons with severe burn injuries. The Chhattisgarh police registered an FIR against Agarwal and others in connection with the blast.
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