ETV Bharat / business

Vedanta Power Disburses Compensation To Victims Of Chhattisgarh Plant Incident

New Delhi: Vedanta Power on Monday said it has completed the disbursement of compensation to the families of those killed and injured in a boiler-related incident at its power plant in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, and reaffirmed its commitment to providing continued support to those affected.

In a statement, the company said it has provided financial assistance of Rs 35 lakh each to the families of the deceased, while Rs 15 lakh has been disbursed to those injured.

"The compensation has already been released to all 35 affected individuals and families," the company said.

Vedanta Power said it is also exploring employment opportunities for the deceased's family members and will support the education of their children up to Class 12. Skill development opportunities will be extended through its training centres to enhance the employability of dependents, the company said.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives in this tragic incident. Our thoughts remain with the bereaved families, and we are committed to supporting them in every possible way," Vedanta Power CEO Rajinder Singh Ahuja said.