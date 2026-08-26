ETV Bharat / business

Vedanta Iron And Steel Arm ESL Gets GST Notice Over Alleged Short Payment

New Delhi: Vedanta Iron And Steel Ltd (VISL) on Wednesday said its arm ESL has received a GST demand-cum-show cause notice involving a proposed tax demand of Rs 15.74 crore, besides applicable interest and penalty. The notice alleges short payment of taxes during 2020-21 to 2022-23.

In a filing to the BSE, the company said ESL Steel Ltd (ESL) received notice under Section 74(1) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, from the Office of the Joint Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax and Central Excise, Ranchi.

"As per the said notice, the Department has proposed a GST demand of Rs 15,74,26,450 comprising IGST of Rs 7,87,46,884, CGST of Rs 3,93,39,783, and SGST of Rs 3,93,39,783 along with applicable interest and penalty," the filing said.