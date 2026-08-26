Vedanta Iron And Steel Arm ESL Gets GST Notice Over Alleged Short Payment
Vedanta Iron And Steel Arm ESL received a GST demand-cum-show cause notice involving a proposed tax demand of Rs 15.74 crore
By PTI
Published : August 26, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Vedanta Iron And Steel Ltd (VISL) on Wednesday said its arm ESL has received a GST demand-cum-show cause notice involving a proposed tax demand of Rs 15.74 crore, besides applicable interest and penalty. The notice alleges short payment of taxes during 2020-21 to 2022-23.
In a filing to the BSE, the company said ESL Steel Ltd (ESL) received notice under Section 74(1) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, from the Office of the Joint Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax and Central Excise, Ranchi.
"As per the said notice, the Department has proposed a GST demand of Rs 15,74,26,450 comprising IGST of Rs 7,87,46,884, CGST of Rs 3,93,39,783, and SGST of Rs 3,93,39,783 along with applicable interest and penalty," the filing said.
The company is examining the notice and will take appropriate steps in accordance with applicable laws within the prescribed timelines, the filing said.
"ESL is evaluating appropriate legal remedy against the said notice and shall take appropriate steps in accordance with applicable laws within the prescribed timelines," it said.
With operations spanning India and Africa, VISL is focused on iron ore exploration, mining, and processing in India and West Africa, alongside the production of high-quality steel, wire rods, TMT bars, pig iron, ductile iron pipes, ferro-silicon, cement, and metallurgical coke.