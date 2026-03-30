Vedanta Group Moves SC; Seeks Stay On Adani Group's Proposed Takeover Of Jaiprakash Associates
The dispute stems from competing bids by the Vedanta Group and Adani Group for the Jaiprakash Associates Limited admitted for insolvency in June, 2024.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
New Delhi: After mining billionaire Anil Agarwal claimed that his Vedanta Group had won a bid on Jaypee Group asset, the group has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the proposed takeover of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) by Gautam Adani's Adani Group, reports said.
In a social media post on Sunday, Agarwal said that Vedanta was declared the highest bidder publicly" to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) through the insolvency process.
“It was a transparent process. We were informed in writing that we had won. But life is never so simple. After some days, the decision was changed,” he said. Without going into the details, Agarwal wrote, “That is for the right forum”.
This morning, I was reading Chapter 15 of the Bhagavad Gita. One thought stayed with me. “Have courage. Stay humble. Do your duty without attachment.” Life tested this.— Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) March 29, 2026
Some years ago, Shri Jaiprakash Gaur, who built Jaypee Group, came to meet me in London. He had built an… pic.twitter.com/aEPQet0WQH
The dispute stems from competing bids by Vedanta and Adani Group for JAL, which was admitted for insolvency over Rs 57,000 crore loans in June, 2024. According to the details submitted before the appellate panel, Vedanta had offered Rs 16,726 crore, higher than Adani Enterprises’ Rs 14,535 crore bid.
However, in an interesting twist in the bidding process, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the Adani Group's bid with the National Company Law Tribunal(NCLT) also approving it. Vedanta challenged the bid approval before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) citing its higher bid.
Interestingly, the NCLAT, in its recent hearings, declined to grant an interim stay on the NCLT’s approval of Adani’s resolution plan and has. The NCLAT has sought responses from the lenders in this regard.
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