ETV Bharat / business

Vedanta Group Moves SC; Seeks Stay On Adani Group's Proposed Takeover Of Jaiprakash Associates

New Delhi: After mining billionaire Anil Agarwal claimed that his Vedanta Group had won a bid on Jaypee Group asset, the group has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the proposed takeover of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) by Gautam Adani's Adani Group, reports said.

In a social media post on Sunday, Agarwal said that Vedanta was declared the highest bidder publicly" to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) through the insolvency process.

“It was a transparent process. We were informed in writing that we had won. But life is never so simple. After some days, the decision was changed,” he said. Without going into the details, Agarwal wrote, “That is for the right forum”.