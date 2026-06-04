ETV Bharat / business

Vedanta Group's Iron Ore Mining, Steel Business Cut 2.5 MT Of Carbon Emissions In Last 5 Yrs

New Delhi: Vedanta Group’s iron ore mining and steel business has reduced, avoided or sequestered nearly 2.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions in the last five years through a range of sustainability initiatives across operations, the company said on Thursday.

The moves, spanning ecosystem restoration, renewable energy adoption and cleaner industrial practices, form part of Vedanta’s broader push to decarbonise heavy industry and align with national and global climate goals.

On World Environment Day, Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd (VISL) reaffirmed its commitment to building a lower-carbon future, showcasing how a traditional mining and metals enterprise can evolve into a leader in sustainable practices. At the heart of VISL’s decarbonisation journey is the adoption of cleaner technologies. Electric passenger vehicles, wheel loaders, and forklifts now power its operations, saving nearly 800 kilolitres of diesel annually and cutting greenhouse gas emissions significantly.

Equally transformative is the company’s focus on sustainable logistics. In FY26 alone, VISL’s barge fleet operations were equivalent to eliminating an estimated 2.1 lakh truck trips, helping conserve 10.8 million litres of diesel, corresponding to a reduction of nearly 28,900 tonnes of CO2 emissions (tCO₂e), - an impact comparable to offsetting the annual electricity-related carbon footprint of a small to mid-sized town.

Further strengthening its clean energy portfolio, VISL generates a cumulative 100 MW of waste heat recovery power through operations at its pig iron plant in Amona, Goa, and at its Bokaro steel plant.

This low-carbon power facility has led to avoiding 2.4 MT of CO2, exemplifying the company’s commitment to circular energy use and resource efficiency.