ETV Bharat / business

Vedanta Exploring Rs 80,000-Cr Investment In Bengal In Power, Aluminium: Anil Agarwal

Kolkata: Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Wednesday said the conglomerate is exploring investments of Rs 70,000-80,000 crore in West Bengal for power generation and an aluminium smelter. Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Agarwal said the group would assess the feasibility of the proposed projects, with coal availability and existing infrastructure potentially supporting industrial operations.

The projects could become operational within the next three years if the state government provided proactive support, he said. "The chief minister told me that I could explore investment in any sector, and I said I would look at it. I promised him that thousands of jobs would be created," Agarwal said, referring to his meeting with CM Suvendu Adhikari earlier in the day.

He described Adhikari as proactive in seeking large industrial investments, saying the chief minister had spent considerable time discussing opportunities and had expressed keen interest in bringing major projects to the state. "He is very excited, very dynamic, was very pleased, he spent a lot of time with me, and my commitment is with him," Agarwal said.

He said the state government should treat the proposed projects as its own and ensure timely availability of resources and clearances to speed up implementation and encourage investment. The combined investment in power generation and aluminium production could reach Rs 70,000-80,000 crore and generate thousands of jobs, Agarwal said.

He said Asansol is being considered as a possible location, given its coal resources and the group's existing assets in the region. Vedanta has around 300 acres of land in the area that could be examined for the projects, though additional land may be required.