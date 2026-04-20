ETV Bharat / business

Vedanta Demerger To Be Effective From May 1

New Delhi: Mining major Vedanta on Monday said its board has approved May 1, 2026, as the effective date for the demerger of its aluminium, merchant power, oil and gas and iron ore verticals into separate listed entities.

In a filing to BSE, the company said that "the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on April 20, 2026, as part of the ongoing reorganisation process, has inter alia, approved to make the scheme effective on May 1, 2026."

The company also added that in consultation with other entities involved, the board has fixed May 1 as the record date for determining the shareholders eligible to receive consideration pursuant to the scheme.

"The board … as part of the ongoing reorganisation process, has inter alia, approved. In consultation with VAML, TSPL, MEL and VISL, the Board has fixed May 1, 2026, as the record date for determining the shareholders eligible to receive consideration pursuant to the Scheme," it said.

Vedanta, in a statement, said that the demerger will help in simplifying Vedanta’s corporate structure with sector-focused independent businesses and provide opportunities to global investors, including sovereign wealth funds, retail investors and strategic investors, with direct investment opportunities in dedicated pure-play companies linked to India’s remarkable growth story through Vedanta’s world-class assets.

It will also provide a platform for individual units to pursue strategic agendas more freely and better align with customers, investment cycles and end markets, it added.

As part of the demerger, Vedanta plans to separately list four entities — Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML), Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), Malco Energy Ltd (MEL) and Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited (VISL).

According to the exchange filing, under the composite scheme of arrangement, shareholders of Vedanta will receive equity shares in four businesses in a 1:1 ratio. As consideration for demerger of aluminum undertaking, VAML will issue and allot one fully paid-up equity share of VAML having a face value of Rs 1 each for every one fully paid-up equity share of Rs 1 each of Vedanta.

The filing further said that for the merchant power undertaking, TSPL shall issue and allot one fully paid-up equity share of TSPL having a face value of Rs 10 each for every one fully paid-up equity share of Vedanta.