Vedanta Demerger To Be Effective From May 1
Vedanta, in a statement, said that the demerger will help in simplifying Vedanta’s corporate structure with sector-focused independent businesses
By PTI
Published : April 20, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Mining major Vedanta on Monday said its board has approved May 1, 2026, as the effective date for the demerger of its aluminium, merchant power, oil and gas and iron ore verticals into separate listed entities.
In a filing to BSE, the company said that "the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on April 20, 2026, as part of the ongoing reorganisation process, has inter alia, approved to make the scheme effective on May 1, 2026."
The company also added that in consultation with other entities involved, the board has fixed May 1 as the record date for determining the shareholders eligible to receive consideration pursuant to the scheme.
"The board … as part of the ongoing reorganisation process, has inter alia, approved. In consultation with VAML, TSPL, MEL and VISL, the Board has fixed May 1, 2026, as the record date for determining the shareholders eligible to receive consideration pursuant to the Scheme," it said.
Vedanta, in a statement, said that the demerger will help in simplifying Vedanta’s corporate structure with sector-focused independent businesses and provide opportunities to global investors, including sovereign wealth funds, retail investors and strategic investors, with direct investment opportunities in dedicated pure-play companies linked to India’s remarkable growth story through Vedanta’s world-class assets.
It will also provide a platform for individual units to pursue strategic agendas more freely and better align with customers, investment cycles and end markets, it added.
As part of the demerger, Vedanta plans to separately list four entities — Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML), Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), Malco Energy Ltd (MEL) and Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited (VISL).
According to the exchange filing, under the composite scheme of arrangement, shareholders of Vedanta will receive equity shares in four businesses in a 1:1 ratio. As consideration for demerger of aluminum undertaking, VAML will issue and allot one fully paid-up equity share of VAML having a face value of Rs 1 each for every one fully paid-up equity share of Rs 1 each of Vedanta.
The filing further said that for the merchant power undertaking, TSPL shall issue and allot one fully paid-up equity share of TSPL having a face value of Rs 10 each for every one fully paid-up equity share of Vedanta.
As far as the demerger of the oil and gas undertaking is concerned, MEL will issue one equity share of MEL of face value of Rs 1 each for each fully paid-up share of Vedanta held by the shareholder, the company said.
For the demerger of the iron ore undertaking, VISL will issue and allot one fully paid-up equity share of VISL with a face value of Rs 1 for every one fully paid-up equity share of Vedanta, it said.
The company further said that non-convertible debentures (NCDs) forming part of the aluminium undertaking will be transferred to Vedanta Aluminium Metal, with May 1, 2026, set as the record date for determining eligible debenture holders.
Vedanta has also approved the transfer of its shareholding in Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (BALCO) to Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd.
Further, following the implementation of the scheme, the names of Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd and Malco Energy Ltd will change to Vedanta Power Ltd and Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd, respectively.
"Further, in terms of the Scheme and upon effectiveness thereof, the name of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited and Malco Energy Limited will change to ‘Vedanta Power Limited’ and ‘Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited’ respectively or such other name as may be approved by the Registrar of Companies," the filing said.
Vedanta Ltd had earlier said that it has extended the deadline for its proposed demerger to June 30, as approvals from certain government authorities remain pending and are still being processed.
The Anil Agarwal-led company had already shifted the original deadline for the proposed demerger from March 31, 2025, to September 30, 2025 and then to March 31, 2026.
Vedanta Group is a global leader in critical minerals, energy transition metals, power, and technology, with operations spanning India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan.
Also Read
Vedanta Was Never Declared Highest Bidder For Jaiprakash Associates: RP To NCLAT