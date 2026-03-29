ETV Bharat / business

Vedanta Chief Agarwal Claims Jaypee Asset Bid Reversal After Written Confirmation; Analysts Question Rationale

New Delhi: Mining baron Anil Agarwal on Sunday claimed that Vedanta had received written confirmation that it had won a bid for a Jaypee Group asset, but the decision was subsequently reversed, without elaborating on the reasons.

In a social media post, Agarwal said Vedanta was "declared the highest bidder publicly" to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) through the insolvency process. Attaching a source-based media report about the price opening meeting of lenders of the insolvent infrastructure company on September 5, Agarwal said, "It was a transparent process. We were informed in writing that we had won.

"But life is never so simple. After some days, the decision was changed," he said. Billionaire Gautam Adani's group was the only other bidder for JAL. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the JAL evaluated the rival bids and subsequently went to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for approval of the Adani bid.

NCLT's Allahabad bench on March 17 approved the Adani Enterprises Rs 14,535 crore bid to acquire JAL, against which the Vedanta group has approached the appellate body, NCLAT. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in a hearing last week did not stay NCLT's decision approving Adani's bid.

Agarwal said he did not want to go into the details of the reversal of his group's winning bid. "That is for the right forum" to decide, he added. Lenders involved in the insolvency process disputed the suggestion that Vedanta had secured the deal.

"Vedanta was never declared the winning bidder. Any claim to that effect is incorrect," said one person directly involved in the resolution, asking not to be named, discussing a confidential process. According to creditors, the decision was not based solely on headline numbers.

While Vedanta's proposal carried a marginally higher net present value, lenders raised concerns around the payment structure, execution certainty and conditionality, the person said.

"The resolution process under IBC is ultimately driven by a structured framework focused on value maximisation for creditors. While interim outcomes during the bidding process may vary, the final decision rests with the CoC through a defined evaluation matrix and voting process," said analysts with Incred Equities in their latest report.

"In this case, the resolution plan approved with 93.8 per cent CoC vote and subsequent NCLT approval reflects that final commercial decision. In that context, outcomes are determined by the prescribed process and lender consensus, rather than individual sentiments around the asset," it added.

"A higher number does not automatically translate into a winning bid, especially in a time-bound insolvency process." Adani has offered over Rs 6,000 crore upfront payment, while Vedanta, in its bid, offered only Rs 2,000 crore.

Experts also point to Vedanta's track record in past insolvency cases as a factor weighing on confidence. In 2018, Vedanta emerged as the highest bidder for GMR Chhattisgarh Energy with a bid of about Rs 2,500 crore but later exited the transaction.

The same year, the group withdrew from the Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) deal after receiving approval from the NCLT, leading to legal disputes.

In another case, Vedanta's acquisition of Meenakshi Energy faced prolonged litigation and delays, with the transaction eventually closing in 2023 after several revisions.