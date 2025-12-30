ETV Bharat / business

VE Commercial Vehicles Gets Rs 192.36 Cr Demand From GST Authority

New Delhi: Eicher Motors Ltd on Tuesday said its subsidiary VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd has received a GST demand of Rs 192.36 crore, along with a penalty, in a matter related to delay in reporting credit notes for the financial year 2017-18.

In July this year VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV) received Show Cause Notice (SCN) from the Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Ujjain Commissionerate, Madhya Pradesh alleging contraventions of the provisions of CGST Act, 2017 pertaining to FY 2017-18 and involving GST amount of Rs 168.19 crore and equivalent amount of penalty, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.