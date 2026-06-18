ETV Bharat / business

USD 200-Billion Export Opportunity For India To BRICS By 2030: ASSOCHAM

New Delhi: India has the potential to increase exports to USD 200 billion to BRICS countries by 2030 from USD 96 billion in the last fiscal year, industry chamber Assocham said on Thursday. BRICS is an intergovernmental organisation comprising 11 major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Indonesia.

It said electronic equipment, minerals and metal products, chemicals, auto and auto components, textiles, leather, engineering products, pharma products, gems and jewellery, rice, food and marine products are among the key focus segments for India to enhance exports to BRICS countries.

"Given the significant untapped opportunity for India, Assocham believes that India's exports can reach USD 200 billion by 2030, with its share of BRICS countries' global imports rising to 4 per cent by 2030 through enhanced south-south co-operation," the chamber said in a statement.