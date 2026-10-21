ETV Bharat / business

US Wants India To Expand Venezuela Oil Ties; GTRI Advises Seeking Clear Commercial Terms

EAM S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Mumbai on Tuesday, along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor ( IANS )

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged Indian refiners to process more Venezuelan crude and explore oil production there. The move comes as Washington presses India to reduce Russian oil imports, even as the US seeks Russian diesel supplies. A Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) report cautions that India must assess supply reliability, investment risks, pricing and commercial returns before making fresh commitments. Experts say Venezuelan crude could benefit India if it suits its refineries.

According to GTRI, India is already increasing oil purchases from Venezuela and the US, while cutting imports from Russia. The report also says New Delhi must assess three separate decisions before accepting Washington’s proposal, of importing more Venezuelan crude, investing in Venezuela’s damaged oil infrastructure and reducing reliance on Russian supplies.

Each has different commercial and strategic implications. Rubio on October 20 said in Mumbai that he would encourage Indian refiners, particularly Reliance Industries, to refine more Venezuelan crude and explore oil production in Venezuela to help India diversify its oil supplies.

Data suggest that India’s crude imports from Venezuela surged from US$ 255 million in FY2026, to US$ 3.6 billion in just five months, from April to August, 2026. Purchases from the US also increased, from US$ 405 million in July 2026, to US$ 790 million in August. Russia remained India’s largest crude supplier, but purchases fell by about 25 per cent, from US$ 7.3 billion in July 2026 to US$ 5.4 billion in August. As a result, Russia’s share of India’s total crude imports dropped from a peak of 51 per cent in July to 45 per cent in August.

Risks Of Venezuelan Oil

The report further says that with diversification already underway, Rubio’s proposal raises a basic question: What additional commitments does Washington want, and what would Indian refiners gain? Reliance’s dominance in India’s Venezuelan crude purchases explains Washington’s focus on the company.

India imported Venezuelan crude worth US$ 3,585.6 million between April and August 2026, with Reliance accounting for 74.3 per cent of the total. Imports through Reliance’s Jamnagar SEZ stood at US$ 1,695.3 million, or 47.3 per cent of the total, while the Sikka port in Gujarat accounted for US$ 968.2 million, or 27 per cent.

Other imports comprised US$ 421.3 million through Indian Oil’s Paradip facility, representing 11.7 per cent; US$ 405.8 million through Mundra’s storage terminals operated by HPCL and others, accounting for 11.3 per cent; and US$ 95 million through Nayara Energy’s Vadinar facility, representing 2.7 per cent. Together, these purchases accounted for India’s entire US$ 3,585.6 million of Venezuelan crude imports.

According to GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava, India can process Venezuelan crude, but whether it should expand purchases or invest in production is a separate commercial judgment.

Venezuela’s crude is mostly 'extra heavy' — a thick, tar-like hydrocarbon requiring specialised diluents, upgrading facilities and heated transport infrastructure — before it can be refined or exported. Such crude generally sells at a discount to 'light oil'. From April to August 2026, India paid an average of US$ 821 per tonne for high quality Saudi Arabian crude, compared with US$ 612 per tonne for low quality Venezuelan crude. But the lower purchase price must be weighed against lower yields and higher handling and refining costs, he added.

He stressed that India must establish whether Washington’s proposal would secure crude delivered to Indian refineries, or require Indian firms to finance the recovery of Venezuelan production. Purchasing available oil and financing an industry’s reconstruction carry substantially different costs, risks and timelines. And the US changes its policies quickly. For example, it sanctioned any country buying oil from Venezuela till a few years ago, added Srivastava.

US Policy Risks