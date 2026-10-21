US Wants India To Expand Venezuela Oil Ties; GTRI Advises Seeking Clear Commercial Terms
With India’s crude sourcing changing under US pressure, it must secure clear terms on supply reliability, investment obligations, etc., the thinktank's founder tells Saurabh Shukla.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged Indian refiners to process more Venezuelan crude and explore oil production there. The move comes as Washington presses India to reduce Russian oil imports, even as the US seeks Russian diesel supplies. A Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) report cautions that India must assess supply reliability, investment risks, pricing and commercial returns before making fresh commitments. Experts say Venezuelan crude could benefit India if it suits its refineries.
According to GTRI, India is already increasing oil purchases from Venezuela and the US, while cutting imports from Russia. The report also says New Delhi must assess three separate decisions before accepting Washington’s proposal, of importing more Venezuelan crude, investing in Venezuela’s damaged oil infrastructure and reducing reliance on Russian supplies.
Each has different commercial and strategic implications. Rubio on October 20 said in Mumbai that he would encourage Indian refiners, particularly Reliance Industries, to refine more Venezuelan crude and explore oil production in Venezuela to help India diversify its oil supplies.
Data suggest that India’s crude imports from Venezuela surged from US$ 255 million in FY2026, to US$ 3.6 billion in just five months, from April to August, 2026. Purchases from the US also increased, from US$ 405 million in July 2026, to US$ 790 million in August. Russia remained India’s largest crude supplier, but purchases fell by about 25 per cent, from US$ 7.3 billion in July 2026 to US$ 5.4 billion in August. As a result, Russia’s share of India’s total crude imports dropped from a peak of 51 per cent in July to 45 per cent in August.
Risks Of Venezuelan Oil
The report further says that with diversification already underway, Rubio’s proposal raises a basic question: What additional commitments does Washington want, and what would Indian refiners gain? Reliance’s dominance in India’s Venezuelan crude purchases explains Washington’s focus on the company.
India imported Venezuelan crude worth US$ 3,585.6 million between April and August 2026, with Reliance accounting for 74.3 per cent of the total. Imports through Reliance’s Jamnagar SEZ stood at US$ 1,695.3 million, or 47.3 per cent of the total, while the Sikka port in Gujarat accounted for US$ 968.2 million, or 27 per cent.
Other imports comprised US$ 421.3 million through Indian Oil’s Paradip facility, representing 11.7 per cent; US$ 405.8 million through Mundra’s storage terminals operated by HPCL and others, accounting for 11.3 per cent; and US$ 95 million through Nayara Energy’s Vadinar facility, representing 2.7 per cent. Together, these purchases accounted for India’s entire US$ 3,585.6 million of Venezuelan crude imports.
According to GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava, India can process Venezuelan crude, but whether it should expand purchases or invest in production is a separate commercial judgment.
Venezuela’s crude is mostly 'extra heavy' — a thick, tar-like hydrocarbon requiring specialised diluents, upgrading facilities and heated transport infrastructure — before it can be refined or exported. Such crude generally sells at a discount to 'light oil'. From April to August 2026, India paid an average of US$ 821 per tonne for high quality Saudi Arabian crude, compared with US$ 612 per tonne for low quality Venezuelan crude. But the lower purchase price must be weighed against lower yields and higher handling and refining costs, he added.
He stressed that India must establish whether Washington’s proposal would secure crude delivered to Indian refineries, or require Indian firms to finance the recovery of Venezuelan production. Purchasing available oil and financing an industry’s reconstruction carry substantially different costs, risks and timelines. And the US changes its policies quickly. For example, it sanctioned any country buying oil from Venezuela till a few years ago, added Srivastava.
US Policy Risks
Srivastava said India had a bad experience investing in Venezuela during 2010-2020, and should be cautious about committing fresh funds. US sanctions disrupted ONGC Videsh’s investments and forced it to halt operations. As Washington tightened restrictions on Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA, culminating in the 2019 oil embargo, Indian refineries also stopped buying Venezuelan crude to avoid secondary US sanctions.
Hundreds of millions of dollars in Indian dividend earnings were stranded in Venezuelan accounts, production from Indian equity investments was effectively frozen, and plans to expand oilfield development and secure long-term crude supplies were abandoned. India must consider whether another shift in US policy could again put its investments and earnings at risk.
He believes Washington’s push for India to move away from Russian oil also warrants scrutiny, especially when the US is itself buying Russian diesel. On October 9, Washington signed an agreement with Russia to improve domestic diesel availability, reversing its approach of penalising other countries for buying Russian oil on the grounds that those purchases finance the war in Ukraine.
Under this arrangement, Russia gained sanctions relief until April 7, 2027, allowing sales in global markets and potentially generating dollar earnings for producers, including Rosneft and Lukoil. Washington must explain why its own energy needs justify Russian purchases, while India is expected to reduce its dependence on Russian supplies, added Srivastava.
According to him, India’s refining capability is established, and its sourcing is already changing, possibly under US pressure. Before taking on additional commitments under Rubio’s proposal, New Delhi must secure clear terms on supply reliability, investment obligations, pricing, commercial returns and the duration of the American demand.
Refinery Compatibility Crucial
A few experts believe India can benefit from sourcing crude oil from Venezuela as part of its strategy to diversify crude supplies, provided the oil is compatible with the processing capabilities of Indian refineries, an oil sector expert said. Talking to ETV Bharat, former Chairman and Managing Director at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, M K Surana, said Venezuela has different types of crudes. All refineries can't process them. Some can process them up to a certain percentage, while others can process higher percentages. Reliance's refinery can process higher percentages, he added.
He, however, reassured that adding Venezuelan crude to India's supply basket would not have any adverse impact on domestic oil demand. All diversified sources are good for India, he said. "So, if Venezuelan crude also comes, to the extent we can process it, and it fits to our refinery appetite, that's a good thing," Surana added.
On whether Venezuelan crude would primarily be used to produce fuel for exports, or for domestic consumption, he said the crude, once processed, produces the same petroleum products. He also pointed out that Reliance Industries operates two refineries at Jamnagar, with one being an export oriented SEZ refinery, and the other a domestic refinery. As per government policy, the company gets to choose whether to sell the produce in India or export it, he said.
Washington has already involved Reliance in a major refinery project. On March 11 this year, President Donald Trump announced a US$ 300 billion project involving Reliance to build the first major new US oil refinery at Brownsville, Texas. Asking Reliance to also invest in Venezuela’s oil fields would add to its costs and responsibilities, which it may not be able to bear.
Also Read:
- US Oil Giant Chevron Confirms It Will Expand Operations In Venezuela
- Trump Says US Has Entered Deal With Venezuela To Take Control Of 65 Billion Barrels Of Oil Reserves
- ONGC Gets US Licence To Resume Full Venezuela Operations, Eyes Operatorship
- US Energy Diplomacy: Marco Rubio Reaches Jamnagar For Key Meeting With Mukesh Ambani