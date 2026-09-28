ETV Bharat / business

US To Export Farm Produce, Medical Devices To China Under Favourable Tariffs

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping are greeted by children waving flowers and flags during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Nov. 9, 2017. ( AP )

Washington: The US will ship agricultural products and medical devices to China in exchange for household goods, toys and other products at lower tariffs under the trade arrangement announced during President Xi Jinping's visit to America.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced the US-China Board of Trade's recommendations late Sunday evening. The Board was established during President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing in May.

"As a direct result of the strong relationship between President Trump and President Xi, the United States and China, under the auspices of the new Board of Trade, have recommended USD 30 billion of trade in non-sensitive goods on each side that could benefit from more favourable tariff treatment in the future,” Greer said in a statement.

"From agricultural products to medical devices, President Trump is unlocking improved market access for about 30 per cent of US exports to China, while benefiting consumers with imports from China of household goods, toys, and other products that the United States generally does not import from other countries,” he said.

Xi arrived in the US on Wednesday evening for a three-day visit that began with a rare planeside welcome by Trump. The two leaders met over two hours at the White House on Thursday and were together again at the state dinner hosted by Trump in Xi’s honour.

A Chinese readout on the meetings said that the economic and trade teams of the two sides reached a new joint arrangement, which is good news for both the industries and people of the two countries and even the world economy.