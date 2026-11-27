US Tariffs On India Explained: From 50% To 18% And Now 25%? Here's How The Trade Battle Unfolded
US-India Trade news: The US has proposed tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Donald Trump-led administration’s new tariff structure has brought India and the United States back to the negotiating table even as both countries US finalised the framework for the first phase of their bilateral trade agreement (BTA) in February 2026.
Recently, the Trump administration proposed a fresh set of tariffs on 14 countries, including India.
India is trying to secure a trade deal with the United States to safeguard the competitiveness of its exports amid high American tariffs and gain an upper hand over rival South and South East Asian manufacturing economies.
The US maintains that the tariffs against its trading partners aim to reduce trade deficits between the economies, shield domestic industries from foreign competition and pressure countries to negotiate trade agreements beneficial to Washington.
The US has justified levying high tariffs on some of its trading partners such as China and India. Trump has repeatedly accused both New Delhi and Beijing of imposing steep import duties and restrictive regulations on American goods while enjoying low-tariff access to the US market.
Tariff is a customs or import duty levied by the importing country on goods entering its territory and paid by the importer. Tariffs (import duties) increase the cost of imported goods, potentially making them more costly than domestically produced products.
US-India Trade growth
US-India trade has shown good growth since 2021-22. Washington has been New Delhi's largest trading partner since 2021-22 as exports increased 0.92 per cent to USD 87.3 billion during 2025-26, while imports rose by 15.95 per cent to USD 52.9 billion. India's trade surplus with the US declined to USD 34.4 billion in 2025-26 from USD 40.89 billion in 2024-25.
The United States is the biggest importer of the following Indian products: gems and jewellery, chemicals, electronics, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and engineering goods.
America’s high tariffs could affect the price competitiveness of Indian products, making it difficult for exporters to retain or expand their market share.
The Trump administration expressed unhappiness over the continued purchase of Russian oil and imposed an additional 25 per cent duty after imposing a 25 per cent tariff from August 7, 2025. It described the additional tariff as a penalty. After this order, the total tariff on Indian goods, barring an exemption list, jumped to 50 per cent
In a landmark deal, India and the US agreed on a trade deal on February 2, 2026. According to the deal, Washington agreed to reduce the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent. An official statement from the Indian government had said: Under the agreement, tariffs on USD 30.94 billion of these exports have been reduced from 50% to 18%, while tariffs on another USD 10.03 billion have been reduced from 50% to zero. This means a substantial share of Indian goods entering the U.S. market will now face either sharply lower tariffs or completely duty-free access, significantly improving price competitiveness.
The US SC verdict Against Trump Tariffs
In a major setback to the Trump administration, on February 20, 2026, the US Supreme Court struck down the reciprocal tariff system.
Following the SC verdict, President Trump subsequently turned to Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the US to levy tariffs following a probe into alleged unfair trade practices. The investigations into forced labour and excess manufacturing capacity against countries are part of America’s efforts to rebuild its tariff regime under an alternative legal provision.
On July 24, 2026, the US imposed a 10 and 12.5 per cent tariff on 60 countries, including India (10%), under Section 301, citing concerns related to 'forced labour'.
US proposes extra tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods
In a major concern for the Indian government, the US Trade Representative (USTR) on November 25, 2026 announced the findings of its second Sec 301 investigations which cited excess industrial capacity, sustained market access barriers and inadequate labour protection that harm American companies. The US has proposed 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in the absence of a trade deal.
For India, it proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent, while indicating that the rate could be adjusted to 17 per cent if the two countries reach a trade agreement.
The USTR has alleged that India's 'Make in India' initiative and PLI schemes, manufacturing expansion plans, labour protections, financial practices and market access barriers contribute to structural excess capacity and hurt US companies.
"India generates trade surpluses in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, steel, and ICT goods, revealing dependencies on Indian manufacturing in certain key sectors," the USTR said in its report on 'India's Acts, Policies, and Practices Relating to Structural Excess Capacity and Production in Manufacturing Sectors'.
The report stated sectors such as steel, solar, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and information and communications technology as areas of concern.
India has rejected the allegations, stating that it does not have structural excess capacity in any sector. In response to the Notice of Initiation and in subsequent proceedings, the Department of Commerce stated that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector.
The latest USTR's report has proposed a 17 per cent tariff on India if the trade pact is finalised. It gives only a one per cent edge over Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand (18 per cent deal rate) and a 3 per cent edge over Vietnam and China (20 per cent deal rate). Without a pact, tariffs against India could go up to 25 pc.
“India and the United States are engaged in negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement. It has been India’s position that any trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of these negotiations. Government of India remains committed to working closely with the United States towards the early conclusion of the India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement, as announced on 2nd February 2026 and in accordance with the Joint Statement issued on 7th February 2026,” the Ministry of Commerce & Industry stated in an official response.
The USTR has decided to schedule public hearings on its proposals on January 25 and has sought written comments from interested persons by January 5 as part of the final regulatory requirements before the tariffs come into effect.
The India-US Trade Pact
In February 2026, India and the US announced that they have reached a framework for an interim agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.
Key Takeaways for India
- India secured preferential access to a USD 30 trillion U.S. market
- Textiles & apparel gain tariff cuts from 50% to 18%, with silk securing 0% duty access in a USD 113 billion U.S. market
- Machinery exports see tariffs reduced to 18%, opening opportunities in a USD 477 billion U.S. market
- USD 1.36 billion of Indian agricultural exports receive zero additional U.S. duty access
- Key products including spices, tea, coffee, fruits, nuts and processed foods gain zero-duty treatment
- Highly sensitive sectors such as dairy, meat, poultry and cereals remain fully protected
Other terms of the pact:
- India will levy zero or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of food and agri products.
- The US will apply a reciprocal tariff rate of 18 per cent on Indian goods, subject to the successful conclusion of the interim agreement.
- In the event of any changes to the agreed-upon tariffs of either country, the US and India agree that the other country may modify its commitments.
- India intends to purchase USD 500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over the next 5 years.
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