ETV Bharat / business

US Tariffs On India Explained: From 50% To 18% And Now 25%? Here's How The Trade Battle Unfolded

New Delhi: The Donald Trump-led administration’s new tariff structure has brought India and the United States back to the negotiating table even as both countries US finalised the framework for the first phase of their bilateral trade agreement (BTA) in February 2026.

India is trying to secure a trade deal with the United States to safeguard the competitiveness of its exports amid high American tariffs and gain an upper hand over rival South and South East Asian manufacturing economies.

The US maintains that the tariffs against its trading partners aim to reduce trade deficits between the economies, shield domestic industries from foreign competition and pressure countries to negotiate trade agreements beneficial to Washington.

The US has justified levying high tariffs on some of its trading partners such as China and India. Trump has repeatedly accused both New Delhi and Beijing of imposing steep import duties and restrictive regulations on American goods while enjoying low-tariff access to the US market.

Tariff is a customs or import duty levied by the importing country on goods entering its territory and paid by the importer. Tariffs (import duties) increase the cost of imported goods, potentially making them more costly than domestically produced products.

US-India Trade growth

US-India trade has shown good growth since 2021-22. Washington has been New Delhi's largest trading partner since 2021-22 as exports increased 0.92 per cent to USD 87.3 billion during 2025-26, while imports rose by 15.95 per cent to USD 52.9 billion. India's trade surplus with the US declined to USD 34.4 billion in 2025-26 from USD 40.89 billion in 2024-25.

The United States is the biggest importer of the following Indian products: gems and jewellery, chemicals, electronics, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and engineering goods.

America’s high tariffs could affect the price competitiveness of Indian products, making it difficult for exporters to retain or expand their market share.

The Trump administration expressed unhappiness over the continued purchase of Russian oil and imposed an additional 25 per cent duty after imposing a 25 per cent tariff from August 7, 2025. It described the additional tariff as a penalty. After this order, the total tariff on Indian goods, barring an exemption list, jumped to 50 per cent

In a landmark deal, India and the US agreed on a trade deal on February 2, 2026. According to the deal, Washington agreed to reduce the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent. An official statement from the Indian government had said: Under the agreement, tariffs on USD 30.94 billion of these exports have been reduced from 50% to 18%, while tariffs on another USD 10.03 billion have been reduced from 50% to zero. This means a substantial share of Indian goods entering the U.S. market will now face either sharply lower tariffs or completely duty-free access, significantly improving price competitiveness.

The US SC verdict Against Trump Tariffs

In a major setback to the Trump administration, on February 20, 2026, the US Supreme Court struck down the reciprocal tariff system.

Following the SC verdict, President Trump subsequently turned to Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the US to levy tariffs following a probe into alleged unfair trade practices. The investigations into forced labour and excess manufacturing capacity against countries are part of America’s efforts to rebuild its tariff regime under an alternative legal provision.

On July 24, 2026, the US imposed a 10 and 12.5 per cent tariff on 60 countries, including India (10%), under Section 301, citing concerns related to 'forced labour'.