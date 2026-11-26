ETV Bharat / business

US Tariff Threat: Indian Exporters Face Margin Pressure, Not Major Disruption, Says FIEO DG And CEO

New Delhi: The latest tariff move by the US has added a fresh layer of uncertainty for Indian exporters, raising concerns over market access, competitiveness and the profit margins too. However the impact may vary across sectors, with a significant share of India's exports potentially remaining outside the proposed tariff measures.



In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, DG and CEO, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Ajay Sahai discussed the implications for Indian industry, the challenges facing trade negotiators, the need for a competitive tariff advantage under the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) and the possibility of legal and political developments in the US influencing the final outcome.



ETV Bharat: The USTR has proposed additional tariffs of up to 25 percent on Indian goods, with the possibility of a 17 per cent rate if a trade agreement is reached. What could be the actual impact on India's exports?



Ajay Sahai: In fact, these tariffs under Section 301 will not be applicable to products covered under Section 232. A large number of products that India exports, particularly smartphones and pharmaceuticals will not be impacted. The same applies to sectors such as steel and aluminum, where tariffs are already around 50 per cent.



Roughly 45 per cent of India's exports will not be impacted by the proposed tariff of up to 25 per cent, which could come down to 17 per cent under the BTA. The remaining 55 per cent will be affected. However Indian exporters have faced similar challenges in the past and have continued exporting. So I do not foresee a major challenge on that front.



ETV Bharat: When could the proposed tariffs come into effect and what impact could they have on India's exports, particularly in terms of exporters' profit margins and competitiveness in the US market?



Ajay Sahai : If we assess the situation, these tariffs are likely to come into effect sometime in February at the latest. The US will then provide time for shipments and their clearance. Therefore, India's exports for the current financial year are not at stake. What is at stake is future exports, along with the uncertainty surrounding negotiations.



Even in that situation, the tariff differential between India and other countries will be around 10 per cent at most. Assuming a 25 per cent tariff on India compared with 15 per cent on other countries and a possible reduction to 17 per cent under the BTA, the maximum differential in the worst-case scenario would be 10 per cent.



Past experience suggests that tariffs have been shared between exporters, importers and, at times, consumers. In most cases, the one third principle has been followed...one third is absorbed by the Indian exporter, one third by the US importer and one-third by the consumer. Therefore, a 10 per cent tariff differential would translate into an additional burden of roughly 3 to 3.5 per cent on Indian exporters.



In most cases, this will affect their bottom line rather than their exports. However in sectors where profit margins are already quite low, perhaps around 5 per cent, exports could also be affected. In other sectors, I do not see much impact on exports, although profit margins will certainly come under pressure.



ETV Bharat: Are there any particular challenges for sectors such as solar, pharmaceuticals and IT-related products?



Ajay Sahai: First of all, if the concern was excess capacity in four or five sectors, the higher tariffs should have been confined to those sectors alone. For instance how does excess capacity in footwear impact the US? There is no such capacity related concern.



Even if the US claim regarding excess capacity in sectors such as solar is accepted, which is certainly contestable, the tariffs should not have been imposed on all products. The proposed tariffs now cover all products. We should also look at the BTA. India has made it very clear that we will pursue a BTA if it provides us with a comparative tariff advantage.



ETV Bharat: What should be India's key negotiating priorities to secure a competitive tariff advantage over countries such as Bangladesh and Vietnam under the BTA?



Ajay Sahai: Will a 1 per cent tariff differential with Southeast Asian countries and Bangladesh, where their tariff would be 18 per cent while ours would be 17 per cent under the BTA, make a significant difference? And what happens if Vietnam gets a 15 per cent tariff? I have my doubts about whether such a situation would qualify as a comparative tariff regime.



That is why I believe this is a challenging time for negotiators. But our priority and strategy should be to engage with the US and try to get the best possible outcome. We know that without the BTA, tariffs could be as high as 24 per cent, while under the BTA they could come down to 17 per cent. If we can secure further concessions on these rates, it would benefit Indian exporters.



We also have a two month window. Representations can be made against the proposed measure by January and the final hearing will take place by January 25. We should use this period to secure as many concessions as possible. That should be our priority.



ETV Bharat: The US is categorising India's production capacity in a particular way. What evidence should India present to contest this assessment?

