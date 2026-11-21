ETV Bharat / business

US Stock Market Crash: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Tumble; Is the AI Bubble Finally Bursting?

New Delhi: The sell-off in Anthropic shares resulted in a huge drop in US Stock Markets. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 recorded a huge decline as fears surrounding artificial intelligence and technology stocks impacted investors’ sentiments.

The AI fear triggered a full-blown selloff, pushing the Nasdaq 500 to its lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic and the S&P 500 into correction mode. The investors were seen opting to invest in bonds and haven currencies amid fears that Wall Street is running out of steam.

Nasdaq, which has a significant number of tech companies, plunged 5.28 per cent. The S&P 500 index dropped by 3.70%, and the Dow Jones went down around 1.93%.

Investors resorted to massive sell-off in companies involved in AI, semiconductors, and chip manufacturing, which resulted in the downfall in the market.

The shares of Nvidia Corporation plummeted 14% as US regulators continue investigating the company’s accounting practices. Also, the much-talked about Anthropic PBC also recorded a huge sell-off.

Nasdaq recorded a significant fall this week. Around $4 trillion in market capitalisation was wiped out from Nasdaq-listed companies this week. Chipmakers were the biggest laggards as investors relentlessly sold their holdings. The Nvidia share price dropped 14%. Similarly, AMD recorded a fall of 13.3%, Micron’s shares slumped around 14%, and Broadcom depreciated by 12.2%.

The market players anticipated the market debut of Anthropic would lead to enthusiasm into the AI ​​sector. However, the buzz did not match the reality as the shares dropped 9.1% on the second day of its trading. The fall of NVIDIA and Anthropic raised concerns across the entire tech sector.

Has the AI ​​bubble begun to burst? This question is troubling the investors which has further resulted in the sell-off. Reports suggest that investors feel that the valuations of AI companies have become disproportionately high compared to companies’ financials. Also, the investors are worried about the massive expenditure by AI companies. The AI companies have pumped in billions into AI infrastructure, chips, and data centers. This has led to investors contemplating on whether companies will be able to reap profits after spending such a huge amount.