ETV Bharat / business

US Senate Bill Seeks 100% Tariffs On India, 4 Other Nations For Buying Russian Oil

Washington: A bill seeking to impose 100 per cent tariffs on five countries, including India and China, for buying Russian oil, while exempting European nations purchasing gas from Moscow, was introduced in the US Senate with the support of over 60 lawmakers.

The bill, introduced on Thursday, was conceived by Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. It is designed to deprive Russian President Vladimir Putin of revenue used to finance the war against Ukraine by imposing mandatory sanctions on Russia's political leadership, financial institutions, energy sector, and sanctions evasion networks.

Blumenthal had said on Tuesday that the proposed legislation was aimed at imposing 100 per cent tariffs on five major purchasers of Russian oil -- China, India, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan.

The text of the bill introduced in the Senate on Thursday imposes tariffs on imports from countries that are the world's top five purchasers of Russian crude oil or natural gas or are among the top five facilitators of Russian oil sanctions evasion.

The bill exempts countries, mostly European nations, whose imports of Russian natural gas account for less than 15 per cent of Russia's total natural gas exports and which are taking significant steps to reduce those imports.

It also calls for the US Trade Representative to reassess the top five purchasers every 180 days and adjust tariff rates based on changes in purchasing patterns. The proposed legislation exempts the purchase of Russian uranium by the US for its nuclear reactors and medical isotopes requirements. It also excludes activities carried out under the US-Russia cooperation in the nuclear and space sectors.