US Removes 25% Tariff Imposed On Indian Goods For Russian oil purchases

President Donald Trump speaks about TrumpRx in the South Court Auditorium in the Old Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Washington, as National Design Studio director Joe Gebbia listens. ( AP )

New Delhi: The US on Saturday said India has committed to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian oil, following which the additional 25 per cent tariffs imposed by America on Indian goods will be removed from Saturday (February 7). According to an executive order issued by the White House, India has also committed to a framework with the US to expand defence cooperation over the next 10 years.

"Effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from the warehouse for consumption, on or after 12.01 am eastern standard time on February 7, 2026, products of India imported into the United States shall no longer be subject to the additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 per cent imposed pursuant to Executive Order 14329," it said.

The US had, in August last year, imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs and an additional 25 per cent levy on goods from India over its purchase of Russian crude oil.

US President Donald Trump, while removing the additional 25 per cent tariffs he imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil, cited that the country has undertaken "significant steps" and New Delhi has committed to stop directly or indirectly importing oil from Moscow.