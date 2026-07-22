ETV Bharat / business

US Proposal To Impose Steep Tariffs On Generic Medicines Could Significantly Impact India: GTRI

New Delhi: The proposed steep tariffs announced by the US on generic medicines could significantly affect India's largest pharmaceutical export market, economic think tank GTRI said on Wednesday. However, it said that the impact is unlikely to be uniform.

"Many Indian generic medicines sell for seven to ten times less than branded alternatives. Even after a 100 per cent tariff, many products could remain cheaper than branded medicines, meaning much of the additional cost would likely be passed on to US healthcare providers, insurers and patients rather than immediately eliminating Indian exports," it said.

It added that the greatest pressure is expected to fall on higher-value generic formulations and branded generics, where manufacturing in the United States could become commercially viable.

"The proposed tariffs could significantly affect India's largest pharmaceutical export market," Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) founder Ajay Srivastava said, adding that India should also reduce its dependence on the US market by expanding exports to Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia.

GENERIC MEDICINES:

They are off-patent medicines that contain the same active ingredient, strength, dosage form, and therapeutic effect as the original branded medicine, but are sold under their generic name or another brand name, usually at a lower price.

TRUMP'S ANNOUNCEMENT:

In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said beginning August 1, America will continue to have a zero per cent tariff or import duty on all generic drugs brought into the country for two years, after which it will be raised to 100 per cent for one year, and 200 per cent thereafter.

"This is done to RESHORE Generic Pharmaceutical Production into America, with a penalty to those Companies that decide not to build Plant and Equipment within the stated period of time given to them," Trump said.

USA's PHARMA TARIFF STRATEGY:

The latest announcement completes Trump's effort to cover almost every segment of pharmaceutical imports. On Apr 2, 2026, the administration formally announced tariffs of up to 100 per cent on specified branded medicines and key pharmaceutical ingredients under the Section 232 national security framework, while excluding generic medicines.

The July 21 announcement now brings generic drugs into the proposed tariff regime, leaving virtually no major pharmaceutical category outside Trump's reshoring strategy.