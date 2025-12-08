ETV Bharat / business

Trump Airs Doubt About Netflix Acquisition Of Warner Bros.

Washington: US President Donald Trump commented Sunday on Netflix's effort to acquire storied Hollywood studio Warner Bros., saying the streaming giant already has "a very large market share" and "it could be a problem."

"I'll be involved in that decision," Trump said upon arriving at the Kennedy Centre Honours awards ceremony, referring to the decision facing federal regulators weighing the nearly $83 billion deal that has raised antitrust concerns and ire among Hollywood's elite. Trump also lavished praise on Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who recently visited the White House, saying, "he's done one of the greatest jobs in the history of movies."

If completed in its current form, Netflix would absorb competing streaming platform HBO Max and Warner Bros. studios, which have produced film classics including "Casablanca" and "Citizen Kane" over the decades, as well as more recent blockbusters like "Barbie."