US Plans 25% Tariff On Indian Goods: Traders' Body Appeals To PM Modi For Retaliatory Action
US tariff threat: CTI appealed to PM Modi to impose reciprocal 25% duty on American imports.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose retaliatory 25 per cent tariffs on imports from the United States. CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal’s strong reaction comes after reports emerged that Washington is planning to levy a 25 percent tariff (import duty) on Indian products.
The body, representing traders and entrepreneurs, estimated that if the US imposes higher tariffs on Indian goods, it could directly affect Indian exports worth USD 48 billion and potentially jeopardise the livelihoods of approximately 500,000 people.
If India finalizes a trade deal with the US, the additional tariff could be reduced to 17 percent.
The US Trade Representative (USTR) proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, with exemptions for certain products. The CTI indicated that the rate could be lowered to 17 per cent if India reaches a reciprocal trade agreement with Washington addressing the findings of its investigation into manufacturing capacity and production.
Raising concern over the USTR tariff pitch, Goyal said additional taxes would make Indian products up to 25 percent more expensive in the US market compared to those from competing nations.
According to CTI General Secretaries Ramesh Ahuja and Gurmeet Arora, and Vice President Rahul Adlakha, India is a major exporter to the US. India exports 53% of its pharmaceutical exports to Washington, 53% of textiles and apparel, 37% of gems and jewellery, 28% of auto components, 22% of seafood, and 13% of chemicals.
CTI data indicates that various sectors in India will be hit hard by these tariffs. Indian exporters are concerned about how the proposed US tariff will affect orders already accepted or shipments currently in transit.
In his letter to PM Modi, Goyal emphasised that India should not be intimidated by pressure from the US, adding that the Indian government should also impose a reciprocal 25% tariff on goods imported from the US.
India’s exports recorded broad-based growth across major global regions during April–September 2026-27. The United States accounted for US$ 50.80 billion.
In 2024, India exported engineering goods (steel products, machinery, auto parts) worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore to the US. Previously, a 10 per cent tariff was imposed on such products. Earlier, goods worth $100 were sold for $110. However, if the US imposes a 25% tariff, the price will rise to $125.
Electronics and Pharma: In 2025, India exported electronic goods worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore to the US. Such goods were subject to a tariff of only 0.41%. If the new tariff comes into effect, a smartphone worth $100 will cost $125 instead of $100.41.
Currently, Pharmaceutical exports to the US attract 0 tariff. However, a 25% import duty would result in a price rise of medicines.
Gems & Jewellery and Textiles: Last year, gems, jewellery, and textile exports worth Rs 90,000 crore were subject to a 10% tariff. An increase to 25% will make these items more costly in the US and the sale of Indian products might get adversely impacted.
The CTI suggested the government explore new export destinations, such as Germany, the UK, Singapore, and Malaysia where the demand for engineering goods is growing rapidly.
India imports minerals, precious stones, metals, nuclear reactors, aircraft, electrical equipment, chemicals, and dry fruits from the United States. CTI advocated for reducing reliance on the US for such products and exploring new countries to purchase the goods.
The USTR has invited public comments on the proposed measures, with submissions due by January 5, 2027, and hearings scheduled to begin on January 25.
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