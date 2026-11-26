ETV Bharat / business

US Plans 25% Tariff On Indian Goods: Traders' Body Appeals To PM Modi For Retaliatory Action

New Delhi: The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose retaliatory 25 per cent tariffs on imports from the United States. CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal’s strong reaction comes after reports emerged that Washington is planning to levy a 25 percent tariff (import duty) on Indian products.

The body, representing traders and entrepreneurs, estimated that if the US imposes higher tariffs on Indian goods, it could directly affect Indian exports worth USD 48 billion and potentially jeopardise the livelihoods of approximately 500,000 people.

If India finalizes a trade deal with the US, the additional tariff could be reduced to 17 percent.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, with exemptions for certain products. The CTI indicated that the rate could be lowered to 17 per cent if India reaches a reciprocal trade agreement with Washington addressing the findings of its investigation into manufacturing capacity and production.

Raising concern over the USTR tariff pitch, Goyal said additional taxes would make Indian products up to 25 percent more expensive in the US market compared to those from competing nations.

According to CTI General Secretaries Ramesh Ahuja and Gurmeet Arora, and Vice President Rahul Adlakha, India is a major exporter to the US. India exports 53% of its pharmaceutical exports to Washington, 53% of textiles and apparel, 37% of gems and jewellery, 28% of auto components, 22% of seafood, and 13% of chemicals.

CTI data indicates that various sectors in India will be hit hard by these tariffs. Indian exporters are concerned about how the proposed US tariff will affect orders already accepted or shipments currently in transit.

In his letter to PM Modi, Goyal emphasised that India should not be intimidated by pressure from the US, adding that the Indian government should also impose a reciprocal 25% tariff on goods imported from the US.

India’s exports recorded broad-based growth across major global regions during April–September 2026-27. The United States accounted for US$ 50.80 billion.