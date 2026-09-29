ETV Bharat / business

US Pharma Tariff: Big Relief For Indian Firms; Trump Admin Exempts Speciality Drugs From 100% Duty

US exempts India, 19 other nations from 100% tariff on speciality drugs ( ETV Bharat )

Washington: In a major relief for Indian pharmaceutical companies, the United States (US) has announced that select specialty medications and related components originating from India will be exempt from import duties. The Donald Trump administration has also announced it will not levy 100 per cent import tax on 19 other ‘partner jurisdictions’.

The Trump-led government made the announcement as it moves forward to impose 100 per cent import duty on specified patented pharmaceutical lines. The US Commerce Department released an official list in the Federal Register naming the countries qualifying for the zero-duty framework.

The exemptions apply to categories featuring medications geared towards rare medical conditions, fertility treatments, advanced cell and gene therapies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and veterinary pharmaceuticals.

The order further stated that the raw materials used in manufacturing these treatments will also be exempted from the 100 percent tariff provisions.

Alongside India, the US has announced to exempt countries such as Ecuador, El Salvador, Thailand, Britain, Vietnam, the European Union, Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Guatemala, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Malaysia, North Macedonia, South Korea, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and Taiwan.