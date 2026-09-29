US Pharma Tariff: Big Relief For Indian Firms; Trump Admin Exempts Speciality Drugs From 100% Duty
The United States has announced to exempt India and 19 other nations from 100% tariff on speciality drugs.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 10:44 AM IST
Washington: In a major relief for Indian pharmaceutical companies, the United States (US) has announced that select specialty medications and related components originating from India will be exempt from import duties. The Donald Trump administration has also announced it will not levy 100 per cent import tax on 19 other ‘partner jurisdictions’.
The Trump-led government made the announcement as it moves forward to impose 100 per cent import duty on specified patented pharmaceutical lines. The US Commerce Department released an official list in the Federal Register naming the countries qualifying for the zero-duty framework.
The exemptions apply to categories featuring medications geared towards rare medical conditions, fertility treatments, advanced cell and gene therapies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and veterinary pharmaceuticals.
The order further stated that the raw materials used in manufacturing these treatments will also be exempted from the 100 percent tariff provisions.
Alongside India, the US has announced to exempt countries such as Ecuador, El Salvador, Thailand, Britain, Vietnam, the European Union, Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Guatemala, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Malaysia, North Macedonia, South Korea, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and Taiwan.
According to official notices, qualifying goods exported from these nations secure a zero per cent rating by virtue of maintaining an active or upcoming trade and security framework agreement with Washington. Notably, in April 2026, President Trump issued an executive directive which adjusted duties on imported pharmaceuticals and related chemical components under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act.
The US Department of Commerce has also categorically stated that generic medicines and the associated raw materials do not come under the scope of the Section 232 pharmaceutical tariffs. The US has made some technical amendments, such as clarifying the definition of generic pharmaceutical products and incorporating off-patent animal health products.
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