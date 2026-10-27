ETV Bharat / business

US lawmakers Warn Banks, Ports Of Congressional Probe Over Russian Diesel Imports

Washington: A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has warned American banks, port authorities and fuel distributors that importing Russian diesel could invite legal action and congressional investigations.

In letters to the heads of major financial institutions, ports and fuel distributors, the lawmakers said companies facilitating imports in violation of US law could face criminal and civil liability.

The letters came amid reports that shipments of Russian diesel were headed to American shores after President Donald Trump earlier this month granted a waiver allowing Moscow to supply diesel to global markets, including the US.

The lawmakers cited Section 2 of the Ending Importation of Russian Oil Act of 2022, which generally prohibits the importation of Russian-origin energy products, including diesel fuel.

Such imports are allowed only after the President certifies to Congress that Russia has ceased all military hostilities in Ukraine and that it poses no immediate threat to NATO members.

The signatories include Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Roy Wyden, Sheldon Whitehouse, Chris Coons, Elizabeth Warren (all Democrats), and Republican Thom Tillis. Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is serving as the Representative for New York's 5th congressional district, is also a signatory.

The letters are addressed to the CEOs of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, as well as the heads of port authorities of Houston, Corpus Christi and Beaumont in Texas, and New York and New Jersey.