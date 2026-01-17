ETV Bharat / business

US Lawmakers Urge Trump To Seek Lower Indian Tariffs On Pulse Crops In Trade Talks

Washington: Two US lawmakers have urged President Donald Trump to push for favourable provisions for pulse crop in any future trade deal with India, saying American producers face a "significant competitive disadvantage" due to what they described as "unfair” tariffs imposed by New Delhi.

In a letter dated Jan 16 addressed to Trump, Republican Senators Steve Daines of Montana and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota said their states are the top two producers of pulse crops, including peas, while India is the world's largest consumer, accounting for about 27 per cent of global consumption.

They noted that lentils, chickpeas, dried beans and peas are among the most commonly consumed pulse crops in India, but New Delhi has imposed substantial tariffs on American exports in these categories.

The Senators pointed out that India announced on October 30 last year a 30 per cent tariff on yellow peas, which came into effect on November 1, 2025. “As a result of the unfair Indian tariffs, US pulse crop producers face a significant competitive disadvantage when exporting their high-quality product to India,” the letter said.

Daines and Cramer said engaging Prime Minister Narendra Modi on pulse crop tariffs to enhance the economic cooperation between the two countries would be “mutually beneficial” for both American producers and Indian consumers.