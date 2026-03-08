ETV Bharat / business

US-Israel-Iran War Takes A Toll On Basmati Exports From India

Kota: The ongoing hostilities between the US, Israel and Iran have taken a toll on Basmati rice exports from India. Those running the mills are hit the most as constantly increasing stocks are compelling them to sell the rice at cheaper rates. Consequently, the price of all varieties is learnt to have fallen by Rs 700 to Rs 800 rupees per quintal. Exports worth Rs 10 crore daily have ground to a halt from Hadoti alone.

One of the exporters, Pradeep Pokra, disclosed that there are 35 mills in the Hadoti division, of which Bundi has the most, followed by Kota and Baran. "Rice from both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan is processed here, and most of it is then exported. These mills process 1,500 metric tonnes of Basmati daily," he said.

Meanwhile, Manoj Jain, who owns Vipin Industries, disclosed that the millers are suffering significant losses. "They cannot stop rice production and have to keep the mills running continuously. Their stockpiling costs are also increasing. Now, they have to sell their produce at low prices, incurring a loss of up to Rs 8 per kg. This has eliminated profits, and costs are increasing," he pointed out.

According to Pokra, shipments that are to be sent to Iran will not be insured. “In such a situation, if any attack takes place during the war or the goods get damaged due to any other reason, then there is no security of payment. Due to this, exporters are scared. However, goods will be sent without insurance to honour the deals made," he said.

He explained that if the goods sent are insured, neither the exporter nor the buyer suffers any loss.

Sources said that there is a lot of stock lying at Mundra and Kandla ports that has to be exported. The situation is such that there is no storage space available. This has led to exporters not ordering fresh stock from the millers.